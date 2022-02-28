IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya begins preparations in full swing, Gujarat Titans’ camp likely to be in Ahmedabad

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making ready in full swing for the upcoming fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League, the place he can be main one of many two new franchises – Gujarat Titans.

Pandya is coaching below the supervision of the franchise’s bowling coach Ashish Nehra, whereas others concerned alongside him are Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande and Varun Aaron. The 28-year-old has been largely inactive within the worldwide circuit, having final performed for India through the T20 World Cup 2021 when the crew exited within the group stage after twin losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Following that, Pandya reportedly made himself unavailable for national selection in a bid to deal with his restoration from a recurring again challenge that has stored him away from bowling and has compelled him to be concerned in any crew – earlier IPL franchise Mumbai Indians or India – as solely a pure batter.

Gujarat Titans’ camp more likely to be in Ahmedabad: IPL supply

“Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Aaron are currently training at the IPCL ground in Baroda. The camp kickstarted on February 25 and it will conclude on March 2,” a supply near the developments was quoted by the Print. “The preparation camp for the entire team is most likely to be held in Ahmedabad.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans had a good outing within the IPL 2022 mega auction, the place they purchased the likes of Jason Roy, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami amongst others, who will all be a part of their draft picks Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

The upcoming version of the IPL, which is ready for a March 26 begin, is a ten-team affair following the addition of the Titans alongside Lucknow Super Giants. This would be the first time since 2011 when the league will function greater than eight groups.

In the identical mild, the BCCI has give you a new system as per which the taking part groups have been divided into two teams of 5 every. Gujarat Titans are slotted alongside Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings in Group B, whereas Group A constitutes Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.