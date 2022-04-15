Cricket
IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya leads from the front to help GT beat RR – Photos News , Firstpost
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 52-ball 87, laced with 4 sixes and eight fours, to take his aspect to 192/4 in opposition to Rajasthan Royals in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen impresses once more as he dismissed Vijay Shankar early on throughout the first innings to play a key position in a optimistic begin for GT in match 24 of IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans’ Abhinav Manohar scored a useful 43 runs whereas including 86 runs for the fourth wicket with Pandya. Sportzpics
Jos Buttler saved Royals within the sport as he produced a well-known swashbuckling 24-ball 54 however lacked assist from the opposite finish. Sportzpics
GT pacer Lockie Ferguson did the deadly injury to RR high order as he picked 3 wickets for 23 runs, together with huge scalp of Jos Buttler. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya continued to make an impression throughout the 2nd innings in addition to he picked a wicket and ran out RR captain Sanju Samson. Sportzpics
Yash Dayal left his mark on the sport for GT as nicely with 3 wickets for 40 runs and picked RR’s dangerman Devdutt Paddikal. Sportzpics