IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya leads LSG from front to win vs RR

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 52-ball 87, laced with 4 sixes and eight fours, to take his aspect to 192/4 in opposition to Rajasthan Royals in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen impresses again as he dismissed Vijay Shankar early on during first innings to play a key role in positive start for LSG in match 24 of IPL 2022 at the DY Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen impresses again as he dismissed Vijay Shankar early on during first innings to play a key role in positive start for LSG in match 24 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium. SportzpicsStadium. Sportzpics

LSG's Abhinav Manohar scored a valuable 43 runs while adding 86 runs for the fourth wicket with Pandya. Sportzpics

Jos Buttler kept Royals in the game as he produced a familiar swashbuckling 24-ball 54 but lacked help from the other end. Sportzpics

LSG pacer Lockie Ferguson did the fatal damage to RR top order as he picked 3 wickets for 23 runs, including big scalp of Jos Buttler. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya continued to make impact during the 2nd innings as well as he picked a wicket and ran out RR captain Sanju Samson. Sportzpics

Yash Dayal left his mark on the game as well with 3 wickets for 40 runs and picked dangerman Devdutt Paddikal. Sportzpics

