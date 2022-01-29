IPL 2022: Harsha Bhogle picks two players who will fetch a high price tag in mega auction

The IPL 2022 mega public sale is across the nook. The much-awaited occasion will happen on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru with all of the taking part groups trying ahead to outbidding one another on the public sale desk. Meanwhile, the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be a 10-team affair with two new franchises being introduced- Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively.

Ahead of the public sale, many gamers from India and throughout the globe have proven enthusiasm by registering their names. Meanwhile, veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has picked two gamers who’re anticipated to fetch massive bucks within the two-day occasion and they’re younger wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan and rising Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan.

“Ishan Kishan, because he ticks off an Indian player, left-hander, wicketkeeper… left-hand top-order wicketkeeper, that’s three boxes you’re looking for,” mentioned Bhogle whereas talking on Cricbuzz.

Shahrukh Khan is a bit like Yusuf Pathan, says Harsha Bhogle

Heaping reward on Shahrukh, Harsha added that the Tamil Nadu cricketer is massive and constructed like Yusuf Pathan and in addition mentioned that he has the power to make his presence felt on the crease similar to how Yusuf used to do in his prime.

“I’m expecting him to do really well this year because there is a spark about him, and he’s got a huge presence at the crease. He’s big built, a bit like Yusuf Pathan. You know, Yusuf Pathan in his prime when he was batting, he had that presence about him at the crease, and I find a little bit of that in Shahrukh Khan,” he mentioned.

Ishan Kishan was roped in by the Mumbai Indians through the 2018 IPL mega public sale and since then has gone on to amass 1133 runs from 45 IPL video games. He has been launched by the five-time champions and it could be attention-grabbing to see whether or not they would but once more have him on board subsequent month.

Shahrukh Khan was signed by the Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crores within the 2021 IPL public sale and within the 11 matches that he bought to play, Khan averaged 21.85 and had a strike fee of 134.21. He opted to return into the public sale as an alternative of getting retained.

The promising batter has already made a press release forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale by ending issues off in model with an excellent last-ball six for Tamil Nadu within the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy remaining towards southern rivals Karnataka.