IPL 2022: Here’s The Full Lineup Of The Play-Offs | Cricket News

As Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals within the penultimate league match of IPL 2022 on Saturday, the play-off spots had been determined. DC have now been knocked out, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managing to carry on to the fourth spot. A 3-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah first helped Mumbai limit Delhi to 159/7 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma gained the toss and opted to bowl. Rovman Powell top-scored for DC together with his knock of 43. Ishan Kishan‘s 48 and Tim David‘s good 11-ball 34 then helped MI win an exciting chase.

A dropped catch and a call to not take a overview towards Tim David when he was but to get off the mark value the Delhi dearly as they fell brief of their must-win tie.

The 4 groups to qualify for the play-offs are Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat Titans have completed the season because the table-toppers, whereas Rajasthan Royals completed second.

Lucknow Super Giants completed third, whereas RCB spherical off the highest 4.

Gujarat Titans will now face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on the Eden Gardens on May 24, Tuesday.

LSG and RCB will then play the Eliminator on the similar venue on May 25.

Qualifier 2, which can see the loser of Qualifier 1 tackle the winner of the Eliminator, will happen on May 27 on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The ultimate can be performed in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.