IPL 2022: I see Hardik Pandya recreating Rohit Sharma’s 2013 success story, says Sunil Gavaskar | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has identified that the management duty is doing the identical factor to Gujarat Titans‘ (GT) captain Hardik Pandya because it did to Rohit Sharma again in 2013 when he was made Mumbai Indians‘ (MI) skipper.
The captaincy duty remodeled Sharma right into a five-time IPL-winning chief and now Gavaskar feels that very same script is panning out for Hardik.
In IPL 2022, Gujarat have been a power to reckon with, successful seven out of eight matches to be on prime of the factors desk with 14 factors. For a staff which seemed slightly shaky submit the mega public sale and star England opener Jason Roy pulling out as a result of bio-bubble fatigue, it has been a shocking run for the IPL debutants.
Leading Gujarat’s gorgeous present has been Hardik, who has made 305 runs with the bat in seven innings, averaging 61 whereas batting at three and 4. He has additionally picked 4 wickets at an economic system fee of seven.56 and has marshalled Gujarat into clicking as a cohesive unit.
“What I see with Hardik is exactly what happened to Rohit Sharma when he first got the captaincy of Mumbai Indians midway through the season (in IPL 2013). Suddenly (we saw) Rohit Sharma from playing those lovely cameos of 40s, 50s, and 60s now staying right till the end and taking responsibility. His shot-selection became much better (with responsibility of captaincy),” mentioned Gavaskar on Cricket Live present on Star Sports.
“Similarly, you can see that happening with Hardik. His shot-selection is absolutely terrific. Of course, he’s an outstanding fielder and (that was the case with) Rohit Sharma. He was a brilliant fielder in the covers and close-in as well (in those days). So Pandya is showing those qualities too and that’s why Gujarat Titans are doing so well,” added Gavaskar.
Agreeing with Gavaskar, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has lauded Pandya for batting with a new-found maturity within the top-order for Gujarat.
“The way Hardik has batted is commendable and he is taking a lot of responsibility. Earlier he used to bat at number 5 and 6 but now he’s batting at number 3 and 4. So it’s good to see him do well.
“He’s wanting in management. There aren’t any indicators of panic. He’s seeking to bat deep. He is aware of that if he stays until the tip, then he can get well his strike fee if in any respect there’s a dip within the center levels. He’s wanting very mature as a batter.”
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif felt it would be unfair to call Hardik a slogger as the Baroda all-rounder is showing sound batting technique in IPL 2022 and has all the shots in his armoury.
“He’s not a slogger in any respect. He has a robust base and an excellent batting approach. He performs good cowl drives and pull pictures. He’s equally good in opposition to the spinners and performs grounded (pictures) relaxed and hits throughout the bottom. These are indicators of an excellent batter, not a slogger. His fundamentals are clear,” mentioned Kaif.
