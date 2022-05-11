IPL 2022: Idolised Sachin Tendulkar while growing up, says Shubman Gill – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans’ batter Shubman Gill has had an honest run within the IPL 2022 to date and the right-hander confirmed his caliber in opposition to the Lucknow Super Giants in Pune after he returned unbeaten at 63 off 49 and held the fort at one finish for his facet.

Talking about his function mannequin, Gill mentioned that he has all the time idolised Sachin Tendulkar. “While growing up, it was Sachin sir and once he retired, I was always a fan of Virat bhai,” Gill mentioned earlier than the match.

The 22-year-old right-handed batter additionally talked about his type and admitted that he went by means of a lean patch within the center however received again within the groove.

“I started off well but had a bit of a lean patch in the middle,” he mentioned. “I mean that’s T20 cricket and that’s bound to happen sometimes. You would hit some good shots that would go straight to the fielders and you would have some unfortunate dismissals but overall, I found some form in the last match and hopefully I would be able to carry that forward.”

The Titans have now registered a spot within the playoffs after the win in opposition to Super Giants. The Hardik Pandya-led facet managed to place 144/4 in 20 overs on board after which bundled out Lucknow for 82 to win the match by 62 runs. Rashid Khan scalped a four-fer for Gujarat.

