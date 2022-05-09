IPL 2022: Jagadeesha Suchith enters exclusive club with first-ball dismissal of Virat Kohli in SRH vs RCB clash – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Virat Kohli’s poor run within the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as the previous Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain was dismissed off the primary supply of the match by Jagadeesha Suchith.

Kohli flicked a pitched-up supply from the left-arm spinner straight into the arms of Kane Williamson at midwicket, falling for his third golden duck of the season and his sixth general within the league, giving RCB the worst potential begin after captain Faf du Plessis elected to bat in opposition to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli has collected 216 runs to date this season in 12 outings in what’s his considered one of his worst-ever performances within the IPL.

Suchith, within the course of, grew to become solely the third bowler within the historical past of the event to realize the uncommon feat of accumulating a wicket off the primary ball of the match.

Kevin Pietersen and Marlon Samuels are the one different bowlers to have achieved the feat, within the 2009 and 2012 seasons respectively. Pietersen had eliminated Brendon McCullum throughout RCB’s match in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Durban, whereas Samuels, representing the now-defunct Pune Warriors, bought Parthiv Patel clear bowled of their match in opposition to Deccan Charges, one other workforce that now not exists, in Cuttack.

After eradicating Kohli, Suchith — who was drafted into the XI for the match in opposition to the Sunrisers instead of all-rounder Shreyas Gopal — denied Rajat Patidar a half-century and would later end the choose of the SRH bowlers with figures of two/30.

Despite the poor begin, RCB would boss SRH for the rest of the sport. Skipper du Plessis shortly introduced his aspect again on their toes with a 105-run stand with Patidar, and would stay unbeaten on 73, whereas Dinesh Karthik offered the ending touches with an unbeaten 30 off simply 8 balls.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga would later wreck the SRH batting order with a Player of the Match-winning haul of 5/18 — the very best bowling figures this season — and was ably supported by Josh Hazlewood (2/17) as SRH had been bundled out for a lowly 125. Bangalore thus avenged their nine-wicket mauling in opposition to the identical aspect earlier this season, wherein they had been bundled out for 68 — the one sub-100 rating of IPL 2022.

