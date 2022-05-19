IPL 2022: James Neesham Trolls Shimron Hetmyer’s Bowling Video, Calls It “Absolute Trash” | Cricket News

Known for his witty posts on social media, James Neesham entertained followers as soon as once more with a hilarious response as he trolled Shimron Hetmyer on Instagram. Rajasthan Royals (RR) had posted a coaching video of Hetmyer, who was showcasing his bowling accuracy by hitting the stumps throughout coaching, to which Neesham quipped, “I’ve never seen such absolute trash @shetmyer”.

Fans have been left in splits and reacted with laughing emoticons.

Here is the video of Hetmyer showcasing his bowling accuracy:

Rajasthan are presently third within the IPL 2022 Points Table and are edging in the direction of qualification for the playoffs. They face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) of their closing league fixture in Mumbai on Friday and must keep away from a heavy defeat to make sure progress.

RR might want to construct on the momentum from their earlier sport once they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 24 runs, with pacer Trent Boult taking two wickets in 4 overs and conceding solely 18 runs. The highlight was additionally on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smacked 41 runs off 29 balls to assist RR put up 178 for six in 20 overs.

The RR bowling division have been in high kind and restricted LSG to 154 for eight in 20 overs.

In 13 video games, the Sanju Samson-led facet have registered 16 factors (eight wins and 5 defeats).

Promoted

Meanwhile, Hetmyer has appeared in 11 video games for RR and has change into a vital cog within the franchise’s plans. He has registered 291 runs in IPL 2022.

Neesham has solely featured in two video games for RR this season and has registered 31 runs.