IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan run riot as uninspiring RCB succumb to SRH – Photos News , Firstpost

Check out the photographs from IPL 2022 sport between SRH and RCB.

1/6 South Africa’s Marco Jansen earned a Player of the Match award for his splendid bowling towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) eased to a thumping nine-wicket win in Saturday’s second match. Sportzpics.

2/6 Marco Jansen eliminated Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat within the first over to place RCB in bother. Jansen completed with figures of three/25. Sportzpics

3/6 Virat Kohli sustained a second consecutive golden duck, including extra issues to his inconsistent type within the match this 12 months. Sportzpics

4/6 T Natarajan, too, loved a advantageous spell with the ball to complete with figures of three/10. RCB had been bundled out for simply 68 inside 17 overs. Sportzpics

5/6 Harshal Patel eliminated the one SRH wicket of Abhishek Sharma within the eighth over. Sportzpics