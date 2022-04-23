Cricket
IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan run riot as uninspiring RCB succumb to SRH – Photos News , Firstpost
Check out the photographs from IPL 2022 sport between SRH and RCB.
South Africa’s Marco Jansen earned a Player of the Match award for his splendid bowling towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) eased to a thumping nine-wicket win in Saturday’s second match. Sportzpics.
Marco Jansen eliminated Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat within the first over to place RCB in bother. Jansen completed with figures of three/25. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli sustained a second consecutive golden duck, including extra issues to his inconsistent type within the match this 12 months. Sportzpics
T Natarajan, too, loved a advantageous spell with the ball to complete with figures of three/10. RCB had been bundled out for simply 68 inside 17 overs. Sportzpics
Harshal Patel eliminated the one SRH wicket of Abhishek Sharma within the eighth over. Sportzpics
Rahul Tripathi (7*) and Kane Williamson (16*) completed the proceedings simply, with 12 overs to spare. Sportzpics