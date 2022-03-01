IPL 2022: Jason Roy opts out of tournament citing bio bubble fatigue

Swashbuckling batter Jason Roy has determined to not take part within the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to bio bubble fatigue. Roy has knowledgeable his franchise Gujarat Titans about his choice as properly.

The righty handed batter was purchased by the Gujarat Titans for a sum of INR 2 Crores. Roy has pulled out of the IPL up to now as properly. In the thirteenth version of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals outfit had purchased the batter for INR 1.5 Crores, however he had determined to not take part within the match.

The 2022 version of the IPL will likely be a 10-team affair, as two new IPL franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have joined the fray.

Jason Roy pull out of IPL 2022 because of Bio-Bubble fatigue. (Reported by Espncricinfo). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 28, 2022

Jason Roy was final seen in motion in PSL 2022

Jason Roy final featured within the 2022 version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 31-year-old was in glorious type all through the match and plundered 303 runs in simply 6 innings at a mean of fifty.50. Roy additionally scored 100 and a pair of fifties within the match as properly.

In his IPL profession, Roy has performed 13 matches and scored 329 runs at a mean of 29.91 and a strike price of 129.02. The right-handed batter has additionally scored 2 half-centuries in his IPL profession.

The 2022 version of the IPL is slated to kick off on twenty sixth March 2022. The opening match of the match will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match will conclude on twenty ninth May 2022.

The 2022 version of the IPL will likely be performed within the state of Maharashtra, with the matches happening throughout Mumbai and Pune. The Chennai Super Kings emerged because the winners of the 2021 IPL season and beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs within the summit conflict of the competitors which occurred in Dubai.