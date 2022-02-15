IPL 2022: Jonty Rhodes takes up dual role of batting and fielding coach at Punjab Kings

As per the newest developments, Jonty Rhodes has taken up the extra accountability of batting coach at Punjab Kings following the departure of Wasim Jaffer. Jonty has been serving the franchise because the fielding coach since the previous few seasons. However, he’ll now work because the batting coach as nicely. It should be famous that Rhodes, among the best fielders in cricket historical past, scored over 8000 worldwide runs for South Africa.

The 52-year-old additionally appears to an essential determine in determination making on the franchise. He was sitting alongside head coach Anil Kumble and different PBKS officers on the IPL auction desk final week. As far as his batting credentials are involved, Rhodes slammed 5935 runs in 245 ODIs and 2532 runs in 52 Tests. Head coach Kumble will now help the spinners whereas Damien Wright will proceed serving because the fast-bowling coach.

Punjab Kings had been spectacular on the public sale desk

Assistant coach of the franchise final season, Andy Flower has turn out to be the pinnacle coach of recent franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings had been spectacular on the public sale desk as they walked away with a formidable squad. Notably, they entered the occasion with the most important purse quantity of INR 72 crore, having retained solely Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

In Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, PBKS purchased two of the ten marquee gamers. They tried retaining their core by reacquiring companies of Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar and Ishan Porel. The aspect appears to be like balanced on paper and want to carry the elusive title this time round. Meanwhile, the franchise is but to finalized their captain and Shikhar Dhawan is the front-runner to get the function.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell