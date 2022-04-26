IPL 2022: Jos Buttler bosses league, leads six-hitting charge as batters make merry on sporting pitches

The fifteenth version of IPL has seen openers drop anchor however they haven’t caught to the template of choosing up gaps and batting deep. Instead, the likes of Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw have dominated the powerplay overs with six- and four-hitting skills. These three batters have topped all of the batting charts and after their onslaught on the prime of the order, the center order too has gamers who’re going hell for leather-based from ball 1.

The nature of surfaces on supply on this IPL has additionally allowed the stroke-makers to specific themselves. As far because the six-hitting numbers are involved, Jos Buttler, who has lit up the IPL with three tons in seven matches to this point, leads this chart as nicely. In seven innings, Buttler has smashed 32 sixes and this dominance is mirrored in his somewhat extraordinary common of 81.83 and a strike-rate of 161.51.

Buttler’s dominance units him on the trail to overhaul Virat Kohli’s herculean efforts from the 2016 season when he had scored 973 runs with 4 centuries.

Buttler is adopted by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russel, who has given glimpses of his brute power with some blitzkrieg of an innings over the past month. In seven innings, the Jamaican has smashed 32 sixes as nicely. As far as different important stats are involved, he has scored 227 runs at a median of 45.40 and with a strike fee of 180.15.

In Punjab Kings’, Liam Livingstone has been one prolific six-hitter. In eight innings, the Englishman has walloped 18 sixes to this point and has scored 245 runs at a median of 30.63 whereas placing at a fee of 187.02. His position appears to be outlined for the Punjab Kings and this has given him readability each time he strides out to bat, which is usually on the quantity 4 place.

