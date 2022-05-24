IPL 2022: Jos Buttler likely to end at the top of six-hitters’ list unless KL Rahul pulls off a miracle – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has seen a dip in type in the previous few matches however such was his efficiency within the first 10 matches of IPL 2022 that he’s nonetheless the main six hitter of the event. And if nothing out of the peculiar occurs, he’s more likely to stay on the prime of the record even when fails so as to add to his tally of 37 sixes.

Buttler, nevertheless, might be hoping to get his previous rhythm again when his facet Rajasthan Royals tackle Gujarat Titans to kickstart the playoffs of this yr’s IPL. RR and GT will play the primary Qualifier on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Number two on the record is Liam Livingstone. The England batter lived as much as his Rs 11.25 crore price ticket by delivering a strong efficiency for Punjab Kings this yr. The right-hander smashed 34 sixes in 14 matches. It is a pity that he will not have the ability to present extra fireworks as PBKS didn’t make it to the playoffs.

Much is the case with West Indies allrounder

The Kolkata Knight Riders large hitter hit 32 sixes in 14 matches and is third on the record of most sixes in IPL 2022 however his blistering batting show was not sufficient to make sure a top-four end for his facet KKR.

At quantity 4 is Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. He is second on the record of the Orange Cap too. Rahul has hit 25 sixes in 14 matches and is the one one who could make a practical try and topple Buttler from the highest spot. But for that to occur, Rahul must take LSG to the ultimate and ensure he performs in all three knockout matches.

Despite the restricted alternatives to bat greater up the order, Rovman Powell confirmed what an impression he can have with the bat. The large West Indies right-hander smashed 22 sixes within the 14 matches that he performed for the Delhi Capitals on this yr’s IPL.

