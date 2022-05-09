IPL 2022: KKR keep playoff hopes alive with morale-boosting victory over MI – Photos News , Firstpost

Check out images from the IPL 2022 match between MI and KKR.

1/6 Pat Cummins shone with the ball for KKR as they beat MI by 52 runs in an IPL 2022 match on Monday, to maintain their playoff hopes alive. MI had been dismissed for 113 whereas chasing a goal of 166. Sportzpics

2/6 Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders solid a partnership of 60 for the opening wicket after being requested to bat. Sportzpics

3/6 Jasprit Bumrah completed with good figures of 5/10, however his efforts finally went in useless. Sportzpics

4/6 Rohit Sharma’s lean patch continued after he was dismissed for 2 runs in controversial trend. Sportzpics

5/6 Ishan Kishan scored a gritty fifty however the remainder of the MI batters didn’t step up. Sportzpics