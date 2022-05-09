Cricket

IPL 2022: KKR keep playoff hopes alive with morale-boosting victory over MI – Photos News , Firstpost

Check out images from the IPL 2022 match between MI and KKR.

Pat Cummins shone with the ball for KKR as they beat MI by 52 runs in an IPL 2022 match on Monday, to maintain their playoff hopes alive. MI had been dismissed for 113 whereas chasing a goal of 166. Sportzpics

Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders forged a partnership of 60 for the opening wicket after being asked to bat. Sportzpics

Jasprit Bumrah finished with brilliant figures of 5/10, but his efforts eventually went in vain. Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma's lean patch continued after he was dismissed for two runs in controversial fashion. Sportzpics

Ishan Kishan scored a gritty fifty but the rest of the MI batters failed to step up. Sportzpics

Kumar Kartikeya got the wickets of openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

