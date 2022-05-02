Cricket

IPL 2022: KKR rediscover winning touch as they overcome wobbly RR – Photos News , Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall4 hours ago
0 Less than a minute


Check out photographs from the IPL 2022 recreation between KKR and RR

1/5

Sanju Samson’s 54 went in useless as Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match on Monday. Sportzpics

Tim Southee finished with figures of 2/46 for KKR in his four overs. Sportzpics

2/5

Tim Southee completed with figures of two/46 for KKR in his 4 overs. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana played a pivotal part in KKR's chase of 153, scoring an unbeaten 48. Sportzpics

3/5

Nitish Rana performed a pivotal half in KKR’s chase of 153, scoring an unbeaten 48. Sportzpics

Rinku Singh powered himself to 42 off just 23 balls. Sportzpics

4/5

Rinku Singh powered himself to 42 off simply 23 balls. Sportzpics

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana celebrate KKR's win over RR. Sportzpics

5/5

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana rejoice KKR’s win over RR. Sportzpics



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall4 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button