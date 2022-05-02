Cricket
IPL 2022: KKR rediscover winning touch as they overcome wobbly RR – Photos News , Firstpost
Check out photographs from the IPL 2022 recreation between KKR and RR
Sanju Samson’s 54 went in useless as Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match on Monday. Sportzpics
Tim Southee completed with figures of two/46 for KKR in his 4 overs. Sportzpics
Nitish Rana performed a pivotal half in KKR’s chase of 153, scoring an unbeaten 48. Sportzpics
Rinku Singh powered himself to 42 off simply 23 balls. Sportzpics
Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana rejoice KKR’s win over RR. Sportzpics