IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS: De Kock 140* steals show in LSG’s (210/0) thrilling win over KKR (208/8) – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS: Marcus Stoinis stored his nerves and received the sport for LSG. The KL Rahul-led facet registered a win by 2 runs.

PREVIEW: Kolkata Knight Riders, a facet that wants a bumper win to remain afloat within the IPL, will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. KL Rahul-led LSG are on 16 factors and whereas they need to breathe straightforward, a win right here will see them assure a spot within the high 2.

Coming into this match, KKR are positioned sixth with 12 factors and they might hope that they win this match with an enormous margin after which hope an entire host of different outcomes fall their approach if they’re to sneak into the highest 4.

LSG, alternatively, would hope to win this match to keep away from any last-minute jitters and keep protected within the high 2 within the factors desk.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match be performed?

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will happen on 18 May.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match might be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match begin?

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm and the toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match might be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can observe firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder

