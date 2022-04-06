IPL 2022: KKR’s Pat Cummins unleashes carnage on field to steal the match away from MI – Photos News , Firstpost

In reply, KKR chased down the goal of 162 with 24 balls to spare. Pat Cummins blasted 56 off 15 balls, whereas Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 50.

Pat Cummins scored a whopping 56 off 15 balls whereas clinching a 50 off 14, the quickest fifty this season.

Venkatesh Iyer and Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders stitched the fasted 50 in IPL historical past

Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians and N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians

Umesh Yadav of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians

Murugan Ashwin of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sam Billings of Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders scored 50*