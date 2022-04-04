Sports
IPL 2022: KL Rahul achieves milestone, completes 50 half-centuries in T20 cricket | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Indian opener and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Monday achieved a milestone by finishing 50 half-centuries within the T20 cricket throughout an IPL match towards Sunrisers Hyderabad on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Rahul, who grew to become the fifth Indian to get to the milestone, has joined the likes of Virat Kohli (76), Rohit Sharma (69), Shikhar Dhawan (63) and Suresh Raina (53) within the elite listing.
Rahul, who scored 68 off 50 balls, hit six fours and a six to guide his aspect to a good complete of 169/7 with the assistance of his accountable knock.
After his group misplaced three wickets for simply 27 runs within the powerplay, Rahul discovered an ready ally in Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings.