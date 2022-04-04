IPL 2022: KL Rahul achieves milestone, completes 50 half-centuries in T20 cricket | Cricket News – Times of India

FIFTY for the #LSG Skipper @klrahul11 👌👌Live – https://t.co/89IMzVlZVN #SRHvLSG #TATAIPL https://t.co/XFXeKhalWX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649085602000

Rahul, who scored 68 off 50 balls, hit six fours and a six to guide his aspect to a good complete of 169/7 with the assistance of his accountable knock.

Super Heroes have weapons,@rahulkl has his bat! Captain has scored his half century in 40 balls#AbApniBaariHai… https://t.co/GLLq7bJ16o — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) 1649085621000

After his group misplaced three wickets for simply 27 runs within the powerplay, Rahul discovered an ready ally in Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings.