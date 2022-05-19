IPL 2022: Kohli, du Plessis shine as RCB beat GT by 8 wickets to stay alive in playoff race – Photos News , Firstpost

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets of their remaining league match to remain alive within the IPL play-off race in Mumbai on Thursday.

1/10 Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore rejoice their win in opposition to Gujarat Titans throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. RCB gained by eight wickets and eight balls to spare to remain alive within the play-off race. Sportzpics for IPL

2/10 Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Maxwell (40 not out off 18) offered the ending touches as RCB romped dwelling with eight balls remaining.Sportzpics for IPL

3/10 Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rashid picked two wickets for 32. Sportzpics for IPL

4/10 Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Du Plessis and Kohli added 115 for the primary wicket. Sportzpics for IPL

5/10 Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his half century throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Kohli made his highest rating of this season (73 off 54 balls) and likewise crossed 7000 runs for RCB in T20s. Sportzpics for IPL

6/10 R Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans bowls throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL

7/10 Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans bats throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rashid (19 not out off six) joined Hardik within the demise overs and whacked couple of sixes in the direction of the top to push the entire previous 160. Sportzpics for IPL

8/10 Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of David Miller of Gujarat Titans throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hasaranga removed David Miller (34 off 25) with a pointy return catch. Sportzpics for IPL

9/10 Captain of Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya bats throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hardik made a properly crafted 62 not out off 47 balls despite the fact that he was not at his fluent greatest. Sportzpics for IPL