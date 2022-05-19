Cricket

IPL 2022: Kohli, du Plessis shine as RCB beat GT by 8 wickets to stay alive in playoff race – Photos News , Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read


Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets of their remaining league match to remain alive within the IPL play-off race in Mumbai on Thursday.

1/10

Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore rejoice their win in opposition to Gujarat Titans throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. RCB gained by eight wickets and eight balls to spare to remain alive within the play-off race. Sportzpics for IPL

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Maxwell (40 not out off 18) provided the finishing touches as RCB romped home with eight balls remaining.<br />Sportzpics for IPL

2/10

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Maxwell (40 not out off 18) offered the ending touches as RCB romped dwelling with eight balls remaining.Sportzpics for IPL

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rashid picked two wickets for 32. Sportzpics for IPL

3/10

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rashid picked two wickets for 32. Sportzpics for IPL

Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Du Plessis and Kohli added 115 for the first wicket. Sportzpics for IPL

4/10

Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Du Plessis and Kohli added 115 for the primary wicket. Sportzpics for IPL

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his half century during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Kohli made his highest score of this season (73 off 54 balls) and also crossed 7000 runs for RCB in T20s. Sportzpics for IPL

5/10

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his half century throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Kohli made his highest rating of this season (73 off 54 balls) and likewise crossed 7000 runs for RCB in T20s. Sportzpics for IPL

R Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans bowls during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL

6/10

R Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans bowls throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans bats during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rashid (19 not out off six) joined Hardik in the death overs and whacked couple of sixes towards the end to push the total past 160. Sportzpics for IPL

7/10

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans bats throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rashid (19 not out off six) joined Hardik within the demise overs and whacked couple of sixes in the direction of the top to push the entire previous 160. Sportzpics for IPL

Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of David Miller of Gujarat Titans during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hasaranga got rid of David Miller (34 off 25) with a sharp return catch. Sportzpics for IPL

8/10

Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of David Miller of Gujarat Titans throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hasaranga removed David Miller (34 off 25) with a pointy return catch. Sportzpics for IPL

Captain of Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya bats during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hardik made a well crafted 62 not out off 47 balls even though he was not at his fluent best. Sportzpics for IPL

9/10

Captain of Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya bats throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hardik made a properly crafted 62 not out off 47 balls despite the fact that he was not at his fluent greatest. Sportzpics for IPL

Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during Match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hazzlewood (2/39) picked up two wickets for RCB. Sportzpics for IPL

10/10

Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans throughout Match 67 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Hazzlewood (2/39) picked up two wickets for RCB. Sportzpics for IPL



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button