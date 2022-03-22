IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Factbox, the lost riders slowly finding their way back – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL titles: 2

Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders have gained the league twice, in 2012 and 2014. They are third in essentially the most titles class with Mumbai Indians main with 4 adopted by Chennai Super Kings with three. KKR have made it to the playoffs six instances in 13 seasons together with successful two championships. They have had a start-stop report within the league not too long ago and did not managed to achieve the ultimate since 2014 till the final season the place they launched a comeback within the second leg and ended up as runners-up.

Here’s how they’ve fared yr on yr

How did they fare within the earlier season: KKR launched a shocking fightback after shedding 5 of the primary seven video games to qualify for the play-offs. They went all the way in which to the ultimate, solely to finish up quick in opposition to Chennai Super Kings and finish runners-up. They gained 5 of the seven matches of the second leg within the UAE and certified for the ultimate on higher run-rate in a two manner race with Mumbai Indians.

Win share: 52.15

KKR have the third-best win share of 52.15 having gained 107 of the 209 matches performed. They have misplaced 98 matches.

Highest run-getter: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir has been KKR’s all-time highest run-getter with 3035 runs from 108 innings at 31.61. He amassed 27 fifties and possessed a strike price of 124.28.

From the present crop, Andre Russell is the best run-getter with 1642 runs from 66 innings at 30.40. He’s hit 9 fifties and possesses a staggering strike price of 180.04.

Highest wicket-taker: Sunil Narine

Narine has scalped most wickets for KKR with 143 wickets from 133 innings at 24.53. He boasts a powerful economic system price of 6.74 and a median of 24.53. He has one five-wicket and 7 four-wicket hauls.

Highest particular person rating: Brendon McCullum 158 not out vs RCB on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

McCullum set the ball rolling within the very first match of the IPL with iconic innings of 158 from 73 balls together with 13 sixes and 10 fours. The report of the innings being the best rating in IPL remained for 5 years earlier than Chris Gayle surpassed it with 175 not out on the similar venue in opposition to Pune Warriors in 2013. It nonetheless stays the second-highest particular person rating within the league.

Highest staff rating: 245/6 vs KXIP in Indore:

Powered by half-centuries from Sunil Narine the opener (75 off 36 balls) and captain Dinesh Karthik (50 off 23 balls), KKR posted 245/6 batting first in opposition to KXIP on the Holkar Stadium in 2018. KKR gained the match as KXIP fell quick by 31 runs.

Favourite opponent: Kings XI Punjab

KKR have had essentially the most success in opposition to KXIP (For groups in opposition to whom KKR has performed 10 or extra matches). They have a 65.51 p.c win report in opposition to them having gained 19 of the 29 matches and misplaced 10.

Bogey opponent: Mumbai Indians

KKR have not had a good time in opposition to MI having misplaced 22 of the 29 matches and gained simply 7 with a win share of simply 24.13, their least in opposition to all groups (For groups in opposition to whom KKR has performed 10 or extra matches).

When they performed within the UAE: They did not have the most effective of begins to the league in 2014, successful simply 2 out of 5 within the UAE leg. However, they bounced again exhausting within the Indian leg and went on to win the title that yr. When they returned in 2020, they could not make it to the playoff and ended fifth.

However, the 2021 version was a fruitful one as they bounced again sturdy to win 5 of the seven matches of the UAE leg and qualify for the play-offs, after having misplaced 5 of the primary seven matches within the Indian leg.

Lesser identified details:

KKR additionally maintain the report for many consecutive wins in a season and total. They gained 9 matches on a trot in 2014 and prolonged it to 10 at first of the 2015 season.

Gautam Gambhir scored 1343 runs at a median of 34.44 from 44 innings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata – essentially the most by any KKR participant at a single venue in IPL.

Sunil Narine has taken 56 wickets from 45 matches at a SR of 18.29 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in IPL – essentially the most by any KKR participant at a single venue.

Retentions, purchases and squad

Players retained: Andre Russell (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore, Sunil Narine (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore, Varun Chakaravarthy (India spinner) Rs 8 crore, Venkatesh Iyer (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore

IPL 2022 gamers bought

Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore

Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore

Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore

Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore

Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore

Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore

Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore

Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh

Anukul Roy (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Abhijeet Tomar (India batter) Rs 40 lakh

Pratham Singh (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Rasikh Salam (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Aman Khan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Ramesh Kumar (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Ashok Sharma (India pacer) Rs 55 lakh

Tim Southee (NZ pacer) Rs 1.50 crore

Alex Hales (England allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore

Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan allrounder) Rs 1 crore

Ajinkya Rahane (India batter) Rs 1 crore

Sam Billings (England batter-wk) Rs 2 crore

Umesh Yadav (India pacer) Rs 2 crore

Baba Indrajith (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Chamika Karunaratne (SL allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Rinku Singh (India batter) Rs 55 lakh

Full squad: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

