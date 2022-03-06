IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Schedule, Full Time Table, Timings, Dates, Venues details and PDF Download

The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is sort of right here and with two extra groups included within the 2022 version, the marquee event guarantees to be an much more thrilling one. The 10 collaborating groups have been divided into two teams of 5 and just like the 2011 version, every can be taking part in the opposite 4 groups in its respective group twice, 4 groups of the opposite group as soon as and the remaining crew as soon as. In all, one crew will play 14 matches within the event and the highest 4 groups within the factors desk make the playoffs. The event progresses in the identical approach from thereon.

All the matches can be performed in 4 venues in Maharashtra – three in Mumbai and one in Pune. Overall, 74 matches can be performed within the event held between March 26 and May 29. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions whereas Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are the brand new franchises becoming a member of the event this 12 months.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who made a terrific comeback within the second leg of the 2021 version held within the United Arab Emirates, will play the primary match of the 2022 version in opposition to the CSK in a repeat of the 2021 last.

The Knight Riders can be taking part in below a brand new captain in Shreyas Iyer and goal to win their third title after the last-hurdle disappointment final 12 months.

Download Kolkata Knight Riders schedule in PDF Format

Here is a take a look at KKR’s fixture in IPL 2022: