Sports
IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: KKR ‘stay alive’ on paper after 54-run win against SRH | Cricket News – Times of India
PUNE: Andre Russell‘s all-round brilliance theoretically saved Kolkata Knight Riders in competition for a play-off berth as they recorded a complete 54- run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win IPL sport on Saturday.
It was Russell’s unbeaten 49 off 28 balls that took KKR to 177 for six in 20 overs after being down and out at 94 for five.
In reply, SRH had been by no means within the hunt as they huffed and puffed their method to 123 for 8 in opposition to a collective bowling effort from Shreyas Iyer‘s males with the flamboyant Jamaican ending with finest figures of three for 22.
Umesh Yadav (1/19 in 4 overs), Tim Southee (2/23 in 4 overs), Varun Chakravarthy (1/25 in 4 overs) and Sunil Narine (1/34 in 4 overs) — all caught to their respective sport plans with near-perfect executions over after over.
KKR now have 12 factors from 13 video games with a internet run-rate of +0.160 and moved to sixth place.
With Rajasthan Royals (14 from 12) and RCB (14 from 13 video games) having probability to maneuver up, even a victory is unlikely to be sufficient for Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise which performed its thirteenth ‘first XI’ mixture in as many video games.
For Sunrisers, 10 factors from 12 video games with a dismal NRR of -0.270 implies that even two massive wins and 14 factors won’t be sufficient after 5 straight defeats.
While he’s a sentimental favorite amongst Indian cricket lovers, quite a lot of SRH’s poor batting present could possibly be attributed to skipper Kane Williamson‘s nightmarish season that has yielded solely 208 runs in 12 video games at a median of lower than 19 and a strike-rate of 92.85.
Williamson (9 off 17 balls) has been SRH’s weakest hyperlink this season and his failure on the prime of the order has been one of many greatest causes for his or her hunch.
It was an ordeal for Williamson until Russell bowled one on the stumps to finish his distress. Rahul Tripathi (9 off 1 balls) additionally appeared scratchy whilst Abhishek Sharma (43 off 28 balls) attacked Sunil Narine, hitting him for 2 sixes.
It was Tim Southee’s sensible reflex return catch that ended Tripathi’s innings.
At the midway stage, SRH weren’t in a really snug place at 66 for 2 and even the statistic of groups chasing (highest profitable chase of 170) on the Gahunje Stadium did not paint an altogether rosy image.
Once Abhishek was dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy (1/25) and Narine took a high-quality return catch to dismiss SRH’s massive hope Nicholas Pooran (2), there wasn’t a lot resistance from the remainder of the batters.
Earlier, Umran Malik was again in his groove after just a few forgettable outings as he ran via KKR’s top-order however Russell together with Sam Billings (34 off 29 balls) added 63 runs for the sixth wicket to offer the whole a semblance of respectability after KKR had been in hassle at 94 for five.
KKR added 58 runs within the final 5 overs, primarily as a result of Russell as he hit three sixes off three full-tosses bowled by off-break bowler Washington Sundar (0/40 in 4 overs).
Malik (3/33 in 4 overs), who had gone for 120-odd runs in his final 10 overs (throughout 3 video games) and that too wicketless, was again in his factor as he bowled quick and straight to do away with Nitish Rana (26 off 16 balls), Ajinkya Rahane (28 off 23 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (15 off 9 balls) in his first two overs to peg again KKR.
He did get good assist from T Natarajan (1/43), who nailed the block-hole deliveries with perfection, eliminating Rinku Singh (5).
Venkatesh Iyer’s “second season blues” continued as he chopped one from Marco Jansen (1/30 in 4 overs) onto the stumps.
As far as Rahane is worried, he has effectively previous his IPL sell-by date and even three sixes could not conceal the truth that he performed quite a lot of dot balls and as soon as he began cramping, it grew to become much more tough to rotate the strike.
Finally he was out when he slashed arduous at a large rising supply and Shashank Singh at sweeper cowl fence maintained excellent physique stability in a facet on place to latch on to the catch.
Russell and Billings then took the assault again to the opposition camp with some massive blows after preliminary interval of wrestle.
While the Jamaican had three fours and 4 sixes to his identify, Billings hit three fours and one most.
