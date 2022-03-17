IPL 2022: KS Bharat, Rovman Powell share thoughts after first practice session with Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, 17 March 2022: Delhi Capitals‘ batter Rovman Powell and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat attended their first follow session with the Delhi franchise forward of the Indian Premier League 2022 season in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Speaking about becoming a member of the Delhi Capitals, Powell mentioned “It’s been very good to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I have heard a lot of good things about this franchise. The players have welcomed me with open arms. I had a chat with Rishabh during the T20 series in Kolkata as well. He told me that he is excited to have me in the Delhi Capitals team.”

The West Indian added that he’s trying ahead to working with Head Coach Ricky Ponting, “As a child I watched Ricky Ponting bat a lot. We know the type of leader he was when he captained the Australian team and I think he is the same type of leader as a coach as well. He is really good and hopefully I can learn a thing or two from him.”

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat mentioned that he’s seeking to maintain issues easy this season, “It’s amazing to be back in the Delhi camp. I am looking forward to a fantastic season as a unit. It’s been good to interact with some of the players during our first training session as well. I am looking to keep things simple and follow my process this season.”

The IPL 2022 will start on 26 March 2022. Delhi Capitals will tackle Mumbai Indians of their first match of the season on 27 March 2022.

