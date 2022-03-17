IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara confident of turnaround with competent squad | Cricket News – Times of India

Want to know the way @MahelaJay reacted to @ninety9sl becoming a member of our #RoyalsHousehold? 👀👇 https://t.co/aVZspya1MC — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 1647488015000

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes they’ve a “very competent” squad at their disposal to script a turnaround after three dismal IPL seasons.Rajasthan completed seventh, eighth and seventh within the final three seasons. The IPL’s upcoming version begins on March 26.“We know we had quite a bit of work to do in the off-season with regards to our team. I think we managed to identify the key areas which needed our attention and having had a proper process when it comes to selecting players at the auction, we managed to kind of hit the markers that we set for ourselves,” mentioned the Sri Lankan legend in a staff assertion.“I think the franchise has done an amazing job to put this exciting and strong squad together,” he added.

Commenting on the make-up of his squad, Sangakkara mentioned the presence of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will make an enormous distinction.

“We’ve acquired the 2 finest spinners within the IPL when it comes to off-spin and leg-spin in Chahal and Ashwin. We have Boult, Prasidh, Saini, Coulter-Nile, McCoy, which makes up for a really thrilling tempo unit supported by after all the retentions of Yashasvi, Samson and Buttler.

“We have secured depth in each division, with Neesham, Mitchell and van der Dussen being thrilling cricketers. We’ve acquired some actually thrilling and younger cricketers from India as effectively. The fundamental factor is that we’ve got a really competent aspect. We tried to get the core proper and get the precise gamers for the roles.

“But now, the main thing irrespective of what the squad is, is actual match performance on the field, and how we can give everyone the freedom to go out there and perform,” expressed Sangakkara.

Asked what the staff discovered from final season’s disappointing second a part of the marketing campaign, Kumar mentioned, “I think there were a lot of different reasons for that, not just one or two.

“Whether it was participant availability, break up match, greater break, and never the very best of match performances when it comes to batting or bowling. But that’s all up to now now, and that is why the squad has modified.”

Explaining the additions of his compatriot Lasith Malinga and Paddy Upton to the Royals’ teaching workers, the previous Sri Lankan captain added: “My job actually is so as to add worth to the franchise by myself or by folks that I might advocate.

“It’s first about what value that person brings and how constantly they can help us improve. It’s pretty obvious for everyone to see the standards of both Lasith and Paddy. They’ve had stellar careers with their respective teams in their jobs and can prove to be vital elements in our quest for the title.”

He additionally paid tribute to former Royals captain Shane Warne, who handed away earlier this month.

“He’s a great loss for the cricket world, a great loss for cricketers around the world, because he was such an approachable guy, who had great knowledge. He was a very good friend, and I really enjoyed my time with him, the conversations we used to have. I think everyone will miss him.”