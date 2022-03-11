IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga appointed fast bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals

Former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga has been appointed the quick bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals forward of the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise made the information official on Friday (March 11) by way of a put up on social media. One of the best pacers within the historical past on T20 cricket, Malinga was nothing however a nightmare for bowlers throughout his enjoying days.

He was additionally a significant cog of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. In truth, his tally of 170 wickets in 122 matches remains to be the very best for any bowler within the historical past of the gala T20 league. Hence, his inclusion within the Rajasthan Royals help could be a significant increase for the inaugural-season champions.

Lasith Malinga to affix forces with Kumar Sangakkara

Meanwhile, RR welcomed Malinga on board in type. “*Kisses the ball* Lasith Malinga. IPL. Pink,” wrote Royals, sharing a inventive graphic confirming Malinga’s appointment because the fast-bowling coach. Meanwhile, Malinga will now be a part of forces along with his former Sri Lankan teammate Kumar Sangakkara, who’s the director of cricket operations on the franchise.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have constructed a powerful squad in IPL 2022 mega public sale and could be assured of doing effectively in the identical season. Skipper Sanju Samson will be a part of forces with the likes of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal within the top-order.

Dashers like Shimron Hetmyer and Rassie van der Dussen will deal with the job of the finisher. As far because the quick bowlers are involved, Malinga will groom the likes of Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna. Overall, the aspect appears fairly balanced on the paper and is predicted to go a good distance. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 will get underway on March 26.

Rajsthan Royals Squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.