IPL 2022 league-stage matches likely to be played in Maharashtra, playoffs in Ahmedabad

In what could be referred to as a serious growth, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to conduct the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad. While the league-stage video games might be performed in Maharashtra, the motion will shift to Ahmedabad for playoff video games. It have to be famous that all the IPL 2020 passed off in UAE because of the COVID-19 scare within the nation.

While the preliminary half of IPL 2021 passed off in India, the second section was taken to the Gulf nation once more because the pandemic performed a spoilsport. However, it has been learnt that the fifteenth season of the IPL could be held in India this time round with out crowds owing to the specter of COVID-19.

BCCI is mulling organising the league stage in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed final week that the gala competitors will begin within the final week of March and might be performed till the top of May. “As of now, the Board is mulling organising the league stage in Maharashtra, and the playoffs in Ahmedabad,” a supply was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The report additional claimed BCCI determined that IPL 2022 might be held in India throughout a gathering with its office-bearers on Thursday (January 27). In case the scenario worsens within the nation, the match, just like the final couple of seasons, could be moved to the UAE.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, close to Pune are reportedly the 4 venues the place the league-stage of the competitors could be carried out. The playoff video games are more likely to happen at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The report additional acknowledged that BCCI may permit 25 % of crowd within the league-stage video games, given the COVID scenario is underneath management. “If the number of positive cases aren’t high around that time, the state government authorities are likely to allow around 25% capacity crowds for this year’s IPL,” the supply additional stated. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 could be a grand affair with two new sides coming within the image. The mega public sale will happen on February 12-13.