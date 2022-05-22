IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone’s 22-ball 49 guides Punjab Kings to easy win over Sunrisers Hyderabad – Photos News , Firstpost

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in an inconsequential final league match of the IPL in Mumbai on Sunday.

1/7 Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates the win in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad throughout Match 70 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Punjab chased down the goal of 158 with 29 balls to spare with Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 49 not out off 22 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

2/7 Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings bats throughout match 70 of the IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Dhawan chipped in with 39. Sportzpics for IPL

3/7 Fazalhaq Farooqi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Punjab Kings throughout Match 70 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Farooqi took two wickets for 32 runs. Sportzpics for IPL

4/7 Romario Shepherd of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bats throughout Match 70 of the IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Shepherd and Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 not out and 25 respectively, stitching 58-run sixth-wicket partnership off solely 4.5 overs. Sportzpics for IPL

5/7 Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad throughout Match 70 of the IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. For Punjab, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis took three wickets apiece. Sportzpics for IPL

6/7 Abhishek Sharma of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bats throughout Match 70 of the IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Abhishek top-scored for SRH with 43 off 32 balls. Sportzpics for IPL