IPL 2022 likely to start from March 27

The 2022 season of IPL is ready to begin within the final week of March, and is scheduled to run until May finish. ESPNcricinfo has realized that in a gathering with the ten franchises on Saturday (January 22), the IPL authorities knowledgeable homeowners that they’d pencilled in March 27 as a probable begin date.

The franchises had been additionally advised that the event can be held in India, with Mumbai slotted in as the primary venue. And in case the Covid-19 numbers in India are low on the time, Ahmedabad may very well be thought-about as a second venue to host the playoffs. In case the pandemic state of affairs in India will not be possible to host the event, then South Africa and the UAE would be the back-up choices in no explicit order. At Saturday’s assembly, the IPL advised the franchises {that a} ultimate choice is anticipated to be taken by February 20.

“I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release launched on Saturday night. “A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India. The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India. The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the COVID-19 situation with new variants remains fluid. The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in venues before that.”

The purpose the IPL has zeroed in on only one venue in Mumbai, which has a number of grounds, was to keep away from journey and the debacle of 2021 version, when the event needed to be referred to as off on the midway stage as a result of spike within the variety of circumstances amongst groups. One key purpose accountable for groups reporting rising Covid-19 optimistic circumstances was travelling between completely different cities. The event was postponed, earlier than the second leg was held within the UAE in September-October.

India is at the moment experiencing the third wave of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant dominant throughout the nation. Though the impression is much less extreme, the excessive diploma of transmissibility has led to stringent curbs on motion and public actions in large cities.

Incidentally, even in 2021, the IPL had considered holding your complete event in Mumbai, earlier than deciding to host it throughout two cities at a time. This time they’ve determined to attend till mid-February, by when vital authorities permissions would have been obtained and the feasibiity of internet hosting the event, which can characteristic 74 matches, in Mumbai might be checked.

Along with the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai additionally has two different grounds which have hosted worldwide matches: the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil stadium. There can be the Mumbai Cricket Association-run floor in Bandra-Kurla Complex, which has hosted home tournaments and the place IPL groups have educated up to now.

Teams cut up over UAE and South Africa

It is realized that not all groups are unanimous about both of the 2 back-up choices. Some of the franchises identified that the UAE, which has three venues, was changing into extra predictable by way of outcomes as witnessed throughout the males’s T20 World Cup that was held in 2021, in addition to the second leg of IPL 2021 that instantly preceded it. Another concern with the UAE was that the pitches may change into weary by April-May, after an extended season with a number of tournaments. However, others felt that barring Sharjah, which dished out slower pitches with low bounce final IPL, Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosted shut contests.

Some franchises additionally backed UAE solely as a result of there was no inner journey concerned and the venue itself total had been one of many most secure spots globally throughout the pandemic. It was additionally identified by the IPL authorities that South Africa had one clear benefit by way of a number of venues, however the counter to that – as identified by some franchises – was that any journey throughout the pandemic got here laden with danger, as was already skilled within the first half of IPL 2021 in India, when the nation had struggled to deal with the Delta variant.

It is realized that some franchises stated that one essential facet that the IPL needed to take note of was the absence of any window in 2022 in case the event had been to disrupted as soon as once more, because of travel-related causes.