IPL 2022: List of hat-tricks in IPL history

In a event like IPL, the sport can drift away in very much less time if a participant delivers a rare efficiency. This can notably occur when a bowler takes a hat-trick throughout the innings. It then turns into very troublesome for the opposition staff to get better from the short fall of the wickets. It will not be quite common to see hat-tricks in IPL and there have been some seasons through which not even a single hat-trick was taken by the bowler. On the opposite hand, in just a few of the seasons, we’ve got seen a number of hat-tricks going down. In this text, we will likely be itemizing out all of the hat-tricks which have occurred in IPL historical past.

Lakshmipathy Balaji was the primary bowler who took the hat-trick within the cash-rich league. He bowled an excellent spell in opposition to the Punjab staff within the inaugural season the place he took 5 wickets for twenty-four runs in his 4 overs. Amit Mishra and Makhaya Ntini had been the opposite two bowlers who picked up a hat-trick in the identical season.

The second season of IPL was fairly distinctive when it comes to hat-tricks taken as a result of this time non-regular bowlers achieved the landmark. Yuvraj Singh picked up 2 hat-tricks whereas enjoying for Punjab in 2009 whereas Rohit Sharma additionally took a hat-trick the place he featured for the Hyderabad staff.

In the subsequent three years, there have been three bowlers who had been profitable in taking a hat-trick in every season. It was Praveen Kumar in 2010, Amit Mishra in 2011 and Ajit Chandila in 2012. Amit Mishra once more took a hat-trick in 2013 together with Sunil Narine who bowled splendidly for the Kolkata Knight Riders staff.

In the 12 months 2014, each the gamers who took hat-trick had been from Rajasthan Royals. These cricketers had been Shane Watson and Pravin Tambe selecting up a hat-trick in opposition to SRH and KKR respectively. Axar Patel performed for the Punjab staff in 2016 and bowled an excellent spell of 4/21 together with a hat-trick in opposition to Gujarat.

In IPL 2017, there have been 3 hat-tricks that occurred with Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye and Samuel Badree reaching the particular landmark. Among them, Badree delivered essentially the most economical spell selecting up 4 wickets for under 9 runs in 4 overs. The final set of hat-tricks within the IPL occurred within the 2019 season when Shreyas Gopal and Sam Curran had some nice video games with the ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel turned out to be the hero for the Virat Kohli led the facet with the ball in hand in opposition to the Mumbai Indians (MI) outfit on twenty sixth September 2021. Patel dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar within the first three balls of the sixteenth over to affix the listing of elites.

