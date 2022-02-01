IPL 2022: List of marquee players registered for mega auction

As the IPL 2022 mega public sale is inching nearer, developments across the identical are unfolding one after the opposite. As the mega public sale record has been introduced, a complete of 370 Indian gamers and 220 abroad gamers have registered for the present. In the identical line of occasions, a set of marquee gamers have given their names for the high-profile occasion.

Some of the massive weapons which have registered for the mega public sale are- Ravi Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, David Warner, and Mohammed Shami. All these gamers have been launched by the respective franchises forward of the mega public sale and groups might be desirous to seize their companies going ahead.

It needs to be famous that every one the above-mentioned gamers have registered themselves at a base value of INR 2 crore. It stays to be seen which workforce seize their companies as IPL 2022 goes to be a 10-team affair. Some of those names like Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and David Warner will be considered as captaincy prospects as KKR, RCB, SRH, and PBKS might be on a lookout for his or her skipper.

Several IPL groups are on a lookout for his or her skippers in mega public sale

The different two groups which have walked within the contest are Ahmedabad and Lucknow Super Giants the place the previous have gone with native boy Hardik Pandya as their chief whereas Lucknow have trusted KL Rahul as their captain. The mega public sale might be held on 11-12 February in Bangalore and groups might be arising with their greatest methods.

From the above-mentioned payers, Dhawan can be up for grabs as a specialist batter whereas Cummins can be again within the scene after lacking the second half of IPL 2021. Even Iyer will be considered as a captaincy choice too after Delhi let him go in the course of the retention time interval. Rabada and Shami is usually a nice choice for franchises looking for pacers to degree up their aspect.