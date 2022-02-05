IPL

IPL 2022: List of players registered for mega auction

A complete of 590 gamers – 228 capped, 355 uncapped and 7 from Associate nations – will go beneath the hammer in IPL 2022 mega public sale.

IPL Trophy (Photo Source: IPL/BCCI)

The IPL 2022 mega auction is simply per week away from its graduation. The two-day occasion, which might be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will see a complete of 590 gamers – 228 capped, 355 uncapped and 7 from Associate nations – going beneath the hammer.

As per the public sale modalities, the ten-player marquee set, which incorporates Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult, will kickstart the proceedings. The marquee gamers might be adopted by capped gamers so as of batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, pacers and spinners earlier than the uncapped gamers.

The BCCI has additional laid out that the accelerated spherical will provoke after Player No. 161. “For your planning purposes please note, subject to timings it is envisaged that the accelerated process will start after player no.161. The first accelerated process will cover all the players from 162 – 590. Franchises will be asked to nominate a set number of players from this group by 10 pm on the evening of 12th February,” a BCCI e-mail directed to all franchises learn.

Meanwhile, the finalised public sale checklist, which has been trimmed down from 1214 to 590, has 48 gamers in INR 2 crore base value bracket, 20 in INR 1.5 crore and 34 in INR 1 crore.

Full checklist of gamers registered for IPL 2022 mega public sale

INR 2 Cr Base Price

Indian: Ambati Rayudu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Robin Uthappa, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Overseas: Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, David Warner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Faf Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Marchant De Lange, Mark Wood, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mujeeb Zadran, Mustafizur Rahman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Quinton De Kock, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith & Trent Boult

INR 1.5 Cr Base Price

The INR 1.5 Cr has a variety of thrilling names to be careful for. The likes of which embrace Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Eoin Morgan.

Indian: Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma & Washington Sundar

Overseas: Aaron Finch, Adam Milne, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Richardson, Lewis Gregory, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee & Usman Khawaja

INR 1 Cr Base Price

Indian: Ajinkya Rahane, Jayant Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan & Wriddhiman Saha

Overseas: Aiden Markram, Andrew Tye, Colin De Grandhomme, Daniel Sams, Darcy Short, David Miller, Devon Conway, James Faulkner, Joshua Philippe, Liam Livingstone, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Odean Smith, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Riley Meredith, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills & Wanindu Hasaranga

INR 75 Lakh Base Price

Indian: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev  Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar & Siddharth Kaul

Overseas: Alzarri Joseph, Ben Cutting, Billy Stanlake, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Daryl Mitchell, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Keemo Paul, Martin Guptill, Nathan Ellis, Obed Mccoy, Reece Topley, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sean Abbott, Sheldon Cottrell & Todd Astle

INR 50 Lakh Base Price

Indian: Barinder Sran, Chetan Sakariya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Gurkeerat Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Ok.Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Karun Nair, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Markande, Mohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Parvez Rasool, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, S Sreesanth, Sandeep Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shivam Dube,  Varun Aaron  & Vijay Shankar

Key Overseas: Akeal Hosein, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Ben Mcdermott, David Wiese, Dwaine Pretorius, Fidel Edwards, Finn Allen, Hayden Walsh, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi, Isuru Udana, Janneman Malan, Lungisani Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Oshane Thomas & Shai Hope

INR  40 Lakh Base Price

Indian: Arun Karthick, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Bhatia, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tripathi, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan & Shivam Mavi

Overseas: Ali Khan, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Kennar  Lewis, Laurie Evans, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tim David & Tom Kohler-Cadmore

INR 30 Lakh Base Price

Indian: Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahamad & Sheldon Jackson

Overseas: Noor Ahmad, Ben Dwarshuis & Matt Kelly

INR 20 Lakh Base Price

Key Indians: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Sharma,  Akash Singh, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Anmolpreet Singh, Arjun Tendulkar,  Ashwin Hebbar, Avesh Khan, C.Hari Nishaanth, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, KC Cariappa, KS Bharat, Kartik Tyagi, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Manan Vohra, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Murugan Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, Priyam Garg, R Sai Kishore,  Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreevats Goswami, Shreyas Gopal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tushar Deshpande, Vicky Ostwal, Virat Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Vishnu Vinod & Yash Dhull

You can download the full list of IPL Auction Players here

List Sr.No. Player Name Country Reserve Price Rs (Lakh)
1 R. Ashwin India 200
2 Trent Boult New Zealand 200
3 Pat Cummins Australia 200
4 Quinton De Kock South Africa 200
5 Shikhar Dhawan India 200
6 Faf Du Plessis South Africa 200
7 Shreyas Iyer India 200
8 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 200
9 Mohammad Shami India 200
10 David Warner Australia 200
11 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 150
12 David Miller South Africa 100
13 Devdutt Padikkal India 200
14 Manish Pandey India 100
15 Suresh Raina India 200
16 Jason Roy England 200
17 Steve Smith Australia 200
18 Robin Uthappa India 200
19 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 200
20 Dwayne Bravo West Indies 200
21 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 100
22 Jason Holder West Indies 150
23 Mitchell Marsh Australia 200
24 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 100
25 Krunal Pandya India 200
26 Harshal Patel India 200
27 Nitish Rana India 100
28 Washington Sundar India 150
29 Jonny Bairstow England 150
30 Sam Billings England 200
31 Dinesh Karthik India 200
32 Ishan Kishan India 200
33 Nicholas Pooran West Indies 150
34 Ambati Rayudu India 200
35 Wriddhiman Saha India 100
36 Matthew Wade Australia 200
37 Deepak Chahar India 200
38 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 200
39 Josh Hazlewood Australia 200
40 Prasidh Krishna India 100
41 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 200
42 T. Natarajan India 100
43 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 200
44 Shardul Thakur India 200
45 Mark Wood England 200
46 Umesh Yadav India 200
47 Yuzvendra Chahal India 200
48 Rahul Chahar India 75
49 Amit Mishra India 150
50 Adil Rashid England 200
51 Imran Tahir South Africa 200
52 Kuldeep Yadav India 100
53 Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan 200
54 Adam Zampa Australia 200
55 Dewald Brevis South Africa 20
56 Priyam Garg India 20
57 Ashwin Hebbar India 20
58 C.Hari Nishaanth India 20
59 Rajat Patidar India 20
60 Abhinav Sadarangani India 20
61 Anmolpreet Singh India 20
62 Rahul Tripathi India 40
63 Shahbaz Ahamad India 30
64 Harpreet Brar India 20
65 Deepak Hooda India 40
66 Sarfaraz Khan India 20
67 Shahrukh Khan India 40
68 Shivam Mavi India 40
69 Kamlesh Nagarkoti India 40
70 Riyan Parag India 30
71 Abhishek Sharma India 20
72 Rahul Tewatia India 40
73 Mohammed Azharuddeen India 20
74 Ok.S. Bharat India 20
75 Sheldon Jackson India 30
76 N. Jagadeesan India 20
77 Anuj Rawat India 20
78 Jitesh Sharma India 20
79 Prabhsimran Singh India 20
80 Vishnu Solanki India 20
81 Vishnu Vinod India 20
82 Ok.M. Asif India 20
83 Akash Deep India 20
84 Tushar Deshpande India 20
85 Avesh Khan India 20
86 Ishan Porel India 20
87 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 20
88 Basil Thampi India 30
89 Kartik Tyagi India 20
90 Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 30
91 Murugan Ashwin India 20
92 Ok.C Cariappa India 20
93 Shreyas Gopal India 20
94 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 40
95 R. Sai Kishore India 20
96 M. Siddharth India 20
97 Jagadeesha Suchith India 20
98 Aaron Finch Australia 150
99 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 100
100 Dawid Malan England 150
101 Aiden Markram South Africa 100
102 Eoin Morgan England 150
103 Cheteshwar Pujara India 50
104 Ajinkya Rahane India 100
105 Mandeep Singh India 50
106 Saurabh Tiwary India 50
107 Dominic Drakes West Indies 75
108 Shivam Dube India 50
109 Ok. Gowtham India 50
110 Marco Jansen South Africa 50
111 Chris Jordan England 200
112 Liam Livingstone England 100
113 James Neesham New Zealand 150
114 Vijay Shankar India 50
115 Odean Smith West Indies 100
116 Jayant Yadav India 100
117 Syed Khaleel Ahmed India 50
118 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 50
119 Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 75
120 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia 200
121 Lungisani Ngidi South Africa 50
122 Navdeep Saini India 75
123 Chetan Sakariya India 50
124 Ishant Sharma India 150
125 Sandeep Sharma India 50
126 Jaydev Unadkat India 75
127 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 50
128 Piyush Chawla India 100
129 Mayank Markande India 50
130 Shahbaz Nadeem India 50
131 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa 100
132 Karn Sharma India 50
133 Ish Sodhi New Zealand 50
134 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 50
135 Sachin Baby India 20
136 Ricky Bhui India 20
137 Himanshu Rana India 20
138 Harnoor Singh India 20
139 Himmat Singh India 20
140 Rinku Singh India 20
141 Virat Singh India 20
142 Manan Vohra India 20
143 Raj Angad Bawa India 20
144 Yash Dhull India 20
145 Rajvardhan Hangargekar India 30
146 Mahipal Lomror India 40
147 Darshan Nalkande India 20
148 Vicky Ostwal India 20
149 Ripal Patel India 20
150 Anukul Roy India 20
151 N. Tilak Varma India 20
152 Lalit Yadav India 20
153 Sanjay Yadav India 20
154 Yash Dayal India 20
155 Arzan Nagwaswalla India 20
156 Kuldeep Sen India 20
157 Akash Singh India 20
158 Simarjeet Singh India 20
159 Yash Thakur India 20
160 Vasu Vats India 20
161 Mujtaba Yousuf India 20
162 Finn Allen New Zealand 50
163 Devon Conway New Zealand 100
164 Alex Hales England 150
165 Evin Lewis West Indies 200
166 Chris Lynn Australia 150
167 Karun Nair India 50
168 Rovman Powell West Indies 75
169 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 100
170 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan 50
171 Jofra Archer England 200
172 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 50
173 Rishi Dhawan India 50
174 George Garton England 50
175 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 75
176 Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 50
177 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 100
178 Daniel Sams Australia 100
179 Mitchell Santner New Zealand 100
180 Romario Shepherd West Indies 75
181 Litton Das Bangladesh 50
182 Niroshan Dickwella Sri Lanka 50
183 Andre Fletcher West Indies 50
184 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 50
185 Shai Hope West Indies 50
186 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa 50
187 Ben Mcdermott Australia 50
188 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 50
189 Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 50
190 Joshua Philippe Australia 100
191 Glenn Phillips New Zealand 150
192 Tim Seifert New Zealand 50
193 Jason Behrendorff Australia 75
194 Nathan Ellis Australia 75
195 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 50
196 Siddharth Kaul India 75
197 Obed Mccoy West Indies 75
198 Tymal Mills England 100
199 Adam Milne New Zealand 150
200 Reece Topley England 75
201 Andrew Tye Australia 100
202 Sandeep Warrier India 50
203 Todd Astle New Zealand 75
204 Akila Dhananjaya Sri Lanka 50
205 Zahir Khan Afghanistan 50
206 Keshav Maharaj South Africa 50
207 Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan 50
208 Rahul Sharma India 50
209 Hayden Walsh West Indies 50
210 Tanmay Agarwal India 20
211 Shivam Chauhan India 20
212 Nikhil Gangta India 20
213 Rohan Kadam India 20
214 Tom Kohler-Cadmore England 40
215 Priyank Panchal India 20
216 Sameer Rizvi India 20
217 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India 20
218 Subhranshu Senapati India 20
219 Apoorv Wankhade India 20
220 Atharva Ankolekar India 20
221 Tim David Australia 40
222 Pravin Dubey India 20
223 Prerak Mankad India 20
224 Suyash Prabhudessai India 20
225 Ramandeep Singh India 20
226 B. Sai Sudharsan India 20
227 Atharva Taide India 20
228 Tanay Thyagarajan India 20
229 Ankush Bains India 20
230 Prashant Chopra India 20
231 Kedar Devdhar India 20
232 Shreevats Goswami India 20
233 Dhruv Jurel India 20
234 Aryan Juyal India 20
235 Akshdeep Nath India 20
236 Luvnith Sisodia India 20
237 Aditya Tare India 20
238 Upendra Singh Yadav India 20
239 Vaibhav Arora India 20
240 Mukesh Choudhary India 20
241 Rasikh Dar India 20
242 Ben Dwarshuis Australia 30
243 Pankaj Jaswal India 20
244 Mohsin Khan India 20
245 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 20
246 Chama Milind India 20
247 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India 20
248 Mayank Yadav India 20
249 Zeeshan Ansari India 20
250 Tejas Baroka India 20
251 Yuvraj Chudasama India 20
252 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India 20
253 Khrievitso Kense India 20
254 Prince Balwant Rai India 20
255 Pardeep Sahu India 20
256 Jalaj Saxena India 30
257 Prashant Solanki India 20
258 Midhun Sudhesan India 20
259 Martin Guptill New Zealand 75
260 Usman Khawaja Australia 150
261 Brandon King West Indies 50
262 Janneman Malan South Africa 50
263 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka 50
264 Rilee Rossouw South Africa 100
265 Paul Stirling Ireland 50
266 Hanuma Vihari India 50
267 James Vince England 200
268 Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 50
269 Fabian Allen West Indies 75
270 Roston Chase West Indies 100
271 Ben Cutting Australia 75
272 Lewis Gregory England 150
273 Moises Henriques Australia 100
274 Akeal Hosein West Indies 50
275 Karim Janat Afghanistan 50
276 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 75
277 Pawan Negi India 50
278 Gurkeerat Singh India 50
279 Sean Abbott Australia 75
280 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh 50
281 Marchant De Lange South Africa 200
282 Alzarri Joseph West Indies 75
283 Dhawal Kulkarni India 75
284 Saqib Mahmood England 200
285 Riley Meredith Australia 100
286 Kane Richardson Australia 150
287 Tim Southee New Zealand 150
288 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 50
289 Harpreet Bhatia India 40
290 Rahul Buddhi India 20
291 Sudip Chatterjee India 20
292 Hiten Dalal India 20
293 Abhimanyu Easwaran India 20
294 Laurie Evans England 40
295 Rahul Gahlaut India 20
296 Amandeep Khare India 20
297 Mayank Rawat India 20
298 Dhruv Shorey India 20
299 Ayush Badoni India 20
300 Aneeshwar Gautam India 20
301 Benny Howell England 40
302 Hayden Kerr Australia 20
303 Saurabh Kumar India 20
304 Shams Mulani India 20
305 Dhruv Patel India 20
306 Atit Sheth India 20
307 Utkarsh Singh India 20
308 David Wiese Namibia 50
309 Kaif Ahmad India 20
310 Shubhum Arora India 20
311 Baba Indrajith India 20
312 Arun Karthick India 40
313 Eknath Kerkar India 20
314 Kennar Lewis West Indies 40
315 Nikhil Naik India 20
316 Urvil Patel India 20
317 B.R. Sharath India 20
318 Ok.L. Shrijith India 20
319 Mohit Avasthi India 20
320 Sushant Mishra India 20
321 Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka 20
322 G Periyasamy India 20
323 M.Harishankar Reddy India 20
324 R. Silambarasan India 20
325 Aditya Thakare India 20
326 Tanveer Ul Haq India 20
327 Kuldip Yadav India 20
328 Prithviraj Yarra India 20
329 Satyajeet Bachhav India 20
330 Chintal Gandhi India 20
331 Jacob Lintott England 20
332 Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan 20
333 Tanveer Sangha Australia 20
334 Manav Suthar India 20
335 Milind Tandon India 20
336 Sagar Udeshi India 20
337 Kushaal Wadhwani India 20
338 Akshay Wakhare India 20
339 Darren Bravo West Indies 75
340 Shamrah Brooks West Indies 50
341 Avishka Fernando Sri Lanka 50
342 Zubayr Hamza South Africa 50
343 Pathum Nissaanka Sri Lanka 50
344 Kurtis Patterson Australia 50
345 Hashmatullah Shahidi Afghanistan 50
346 Manoj Tiwary India 50
347 Ashton Agar Australia 200
348 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 75
349 Kedar Jadhav India 100
350 Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka 50
351 Colin Munro New Zealand 150
352 Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan 50
353 Keemo Paul West Indies 75
354 Parvez Rasool India 50
355 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 50
356 David Willey England 200
357 Varun Aaron India 50
358 Wesley Agar Australia 50
359 Shoriful Islam Bangladesh 50
360 Josh Little Ireland 50
361 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 50
362 Jayden Seales West Indies 50
363 Mohit Sharma India 50
364 Barinder Sran India 50
365 Billy Stanlake Australia 75
366 Neil Wagner New Zealand 50
367 Qamran Iqbal India 20
368 Ishank Jaggi India 20
369 Rohan Kunnummal India 20
370 Tanmay Mishra India 20
371 Yash Nahar India 20
372 Shubham Singh Rohilla India 20
373 Alex Ross Australia 20
374 R Samarth India 20
375 Naushad Shaikh India 20
376 Abhijeet Tomar India 20
377 Baba Aparajith India 20
378 Prayas Barman India 20
379 Yudhvir Charak India 20
380 Shubhang Hegde India 20
381 Roosh Kalaria India 20
382 Aman Khan India 20
383 Tanush Kotian India 20
384 Pradeep Sangwan India 20
385 Kaushal Tambe India 20
386 Shivank Vashisth India 20
387 Rahul Chandrol India 20
388 Harvik Desai India 20
389 Cam Fletcher New Zealand 20
390 Tarang Gohel India 20
391 Fazil Makaya India 20
392 Ryan Rickelton South Africa 20
393 Sandeep Kumar Tomar India 20
394 Siddhesh Wath India 20
395 Stephen Cheepurupalli India 20
396 Aniket Choudhary India 20
397 Kartikeya Kak India 20
398 Ali Khan USA 40
399 Kulwant Khejroliya India 20
400 Ronit More India 20
401 M Nidheesh India 20
402 Babasafi Pathan India 20
403 Vidyadhar Patil India 20
404 Mukesh Kumar Singh India 20
405 R. Alexandar India 20
406 Adithya Ashok New Zealand 20
407 Jasmer Dhankhar India 20
408 Prerit Dutta India 20
409 Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 20
410 S. Kishan Kumar India 20
411 Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 20
412 Swaraj Wabale India 20
413 Curtis Campher Ireland 50
414 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 100
415 James Faulkner Australia 100
416 Craig Overton England 200
417 Wayne Parnell South Africa 50
418 Samit Patel England 50
419 Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 50
420 Darcy Short Australia 100
421 Murali Vijay India 50
422 Jack Wildermuth Australia 50
423 Hamish Bennett New Zealand 50
424 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa 50
425 Fidel Edwards West Indies 50
426 Hamid Hassan Afghanistan 50
427 Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka 50
428 Joel Paris Australia 50
429 S. Sreesanth India 50
430 Oshane Thomas West Indies 50
431 Blair Tickner New Zealand 50
432 Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 50
433 Donavon Ferreira South Africa 20
434 Ramesh Kumar India 20
435 Bhupen Lalwani India 20
436 Henan Malik India 20
437 Pukhraj Mann India 20
438 Shashwat Rawat India 20
439 Pratham Singh India 20
440 Jake Weatherald Australia 20
441 Writtick Chatterjee India 20
442 Gerald Coetzee South Africa 20
443 Akshay Karnewar India 20
444 Sumit Kumar India 20
445 Abid Mushtaq India 20
446 Lone Muzaffar India 20
447 Ninad Rathva India 20
448 Shoun Roger India 20
449 Hrithik Shokeen India 20
450 Shashank Singh India 20
451 Jaideep Bhambhu India 20
452 Nandre Burger South Africa 20
453 Matt Kelly Australia 30
454 V Koushik India 20
455 Akash Madhwal India 20
456 Amit Mishra India 20
457 Anuj Raj India 20
458 Abhijeet Saket India 20
459 Rahul Shukla India 20
460 Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka 20
461 Mark Adnair Ireland 50
462 Hilton Cartwright Australia 50
463 Gareth Delany Ireland 50
464 Danushka Gunatilaka Sri Lanka 50
465 Anaru Kitchen New Zealand 50
466 Dhananjaya Lakshan Sri Lanka 50
467 Sisanda Magala South Africa 50
468 Kyle Mayers West Indies 50
469 Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 50
470 Seekkuge Prasanna Sri Lanka 50
471 Raymon Reifer West Indies 50
472 Amit Ali India 20
473 Chaitanya Bishnoi India 20
474 Mayank Dagar India 20
475 Migael Pretorius South Africa 20
476 Karan Sharma India 20
477 Shivam Sharma India 20
478 Pratyush Singh India 20
479 Sanvir Singh India 20
480 Dhrushant Soni India 20
481 M Venkatesh India 20
482 Bandaru Ayyappa India 20
483 Gurnoor Singh Brar India 20
484 Akash Choudhary India 20
485 Baltej Dhanda India 20
486 Saurabh Dubey India 20
487 Mohit Jangra India 20
488 Aaqib Khan India 20
489 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia 20
490 Brad Wheal Scotland 50
491 Lalit Yadav India 20
492 Auqib Dar India 20
493 Chirag Gandhi India 20
494 Chris Green Australia 40
495 Sijomon Joseph India 20
496 Anirudha Joshi India 20
497 Mohd. Arshad Khan India 20
498 Ansh Patel India 20
499 Shubham Sharma India 20
500 Shubham Singh India 20
501 Ok.Bhagath Varma India 20
502 Arpit Guleria India 20
503 Vipul Krishna India 20
504 Safvan Patel India 20
505 Chinntla Readdi India 20
506 Manish Reddy India 20
507 Ashok Sharma India 20
508 Ravi Sharma India 20
509 Shubham Singh India 20
510 Corbin Bosch South Africa 20
511 Nathan McAndrew Australia 20
512 Diwesh Pathania India 20
513 Shubham Ranjane India 20
514 Tom Rogers Australia 20
515 Johannes Smit Namibia 20
516 Sagar Trivedi India 20
517 Harsh Tyagi India 20
518 R. Vivek India 20
519 R.Sonu Yadav India 20
520 V. Athisayaraj India 20
521 Ottneil Baartman South Africa 20
522 M.B. Darshan India 20
523 V. Gowtham India 20
524 Khwezi Gumede South Africa 20
525 Liam Guthrie Australia 20
526 Liam Hatcher Australia 20
527 Jay Bista India 20
528 Saurav Chuahan India 20
529 Tajinder Dhillon India 20
530 Dikshanshu Negi India 20
531 Abhishek Raut India 20
532 Ok.V. Sasikanth India 20
533 Bharat Sharma India 20
534 Shivam Sharma India 20
535 Arjun Tendulkar India 20
536 Amit Yadav India 20
537 Manoj Bhandage India 20
538 Arun Chaprana India 20
539 Ajay Dev Goud India 20
540 Divyang Hinganekar India 20
541 Azim Kazi India 20
542 Sujit Nayak India 20
543 Parth Sahani India 20
544 Ashutosh Sharma India 20
545 Vivrant Sharma India 20
546 Kumar Kartikeya Singh India 20
547 Ravi Chauhan India 20
548 Shubham Garhwal India 20
549 Shafiqullah Ghafari Afghanistan 20
550 M. Mohammed India 20
551 Pulkit Narang India 20
552 Pradosh Paul India 20
553 Pushpendra Singh Rathore India 20
554 Jason Sangha Australia 20
555 Purnank Tyagi India 20
556 Samarth Vyas India 20
557 Duan Jansen South Africa 20
558 Dev Lakra India 20
559 Ajay Mandal India 20
560 Lakhan Raja India 20
561 Girinath Reddy India 20
562 Siddhant Sharma India 20
563 Matthew Short Australia 20
564 Anunay Singh India 20
565 Saurin Thakar India 20
566 Nyeem Young West Indies 20
567 Yuvraj Chaudhary India 20
568 Khizar Dafedar India 20
569 Sahil Dhiwan India 20
570 Arjit Gupta India 20
571 Mickil Jaiswal India 20
572 Ryan John West Indies 20
573 J. Kousik India 20
574 Jitender Pal India 20
575 Jonty Sidhu India 20
576 Yashovardhan Singh India 20
577 Beyers Swanepoel South Africa 20
578 Pranshu Vijayran India 20
579 Ishan Afridi India 20
580 Mohammed Afridi India 20
581 Prerit Agrawal India 20
582 Aidan Cahill Australia 20
583 Mark Deyal West Indies 20
584 Nidhish Rajagopal India 20
585 Bavanaka Sandeep India 20
586 Safyaan Sharif Scotland 20
587 Henry Shipley New Zealand 20
588 Maxwell Swaminathan India 20
589 Johan Van Dyk South Africa 20
590 Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka 20

 





