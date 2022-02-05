IPL 2022: List of players registered for mega auction
A complete of 590 gamers – 228 capped, 355 uncapped and 7 from Associate nations – will go beneath the hammer in IPL 2022 mega public sale.
The IPL 2022 mega auction is simply per week away from its graduation. The two-day occasion, which might be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will see a complete of 590 gamers – 228 capped, 355 uncapped and 7 from Associate nations – going beneath the hammer.
As per the public sale modalities, the ten-player marquee set, which incorporates Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult, will kickstart the proceedings. The marquee gamers might be adopted by capped gamers so as of batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, pacers and spinners earlier than the uncapped gamers.
The BCCI has additional laid out that the accelerated spherical will provoke after Player No. 161. “For your planning purposes please note, subject to timings it is envisaged that the accelerated process will start after player no.161. The first accelerated process will cover all the players from 162 – 590. Franchises will be asked to nominate a set number of players from this group by 10 pm on the evening of 12th February,” a BCCI e-mail directed to all franchises learn.
Meanwhile, the finalised public sale checklist, which has been trimmed down from 1214 to 590, has 48 gamers in INR 2 crore base value bracket, 20 in INR 1.5 crore and 34 in INR 1 crore.
Full checklist of gamers registered for IPL 2022 mega public sale
INR 2 Cr Base Price
Indian: Ambati Rayudu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Robin Uthappa, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal
Overseas: Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, David Warner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Faf Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Marchant De Lange, Mark Wood, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mujeeb Zadran, Mustafizur Rahman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Quinton De Kock, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith & Trent Boult
INR 1.5 Cr Base Price
The INR 1.5 Cr has a variety of thrilling names to be careful for. The likes of which embrace Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Eoin Morgan.
Indian: Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma & Washington Sundar
Overseas: Aaron Finch, Adam Milne, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Richardson, Lewis Gregory, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee & Usman Khawaja
INR 1 Cr Base Price
Indian: Ajinkya Rahane, Jayant Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan & Wriddhiman Saha
Overseas: Aiden Markram, Andrew Tye, Colin De Grandhomme, Daniel Sams, Darcy Short, David Miller, Devon Conway, James Faulkner, Joshua Philippe, Liam Livingstone, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Odean Smith, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Riley Meredith, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills & Wanindu Hasaranga
INR 75 Lakh Base Price
Indian: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar & Siddharth Kaul
Overseas: Alzarri Joseph, Ben Cutting, Billy Stanlake, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Daryl Mitchell, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Keemo Paul, Martin Guptill, Nathan Ellis, Obed Mccoy, Reece Topley, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sean Abbott, Sheldon Cottrell & Todd Astle
INR 50 Lakh Base Price
Indian: Barinder Sran, Chetan Sakariya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Gurkeerat Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Ok.Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Karun Nair, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Markande, Mohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Parvez Rasool, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, S Sreesanth, Sandeep Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shivam Dube, Varun Aaron & Vijay Shankar
Key Overseas: Akeal Hosein, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Ben Mcdermott, David Wiese, Dwaine Pretorius, Fidel Edwards, Finn Allen, Hayden Walsh, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi, Isuru Udana, Janneman Malan, Lungisani Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Oshane Thomas & Shai Hope
INR 40 Lakh Base Price
Indian: Arun Karthick, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Bhatia, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tripathi, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan & Shivam Mavi
Overseas: Ali Khan, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Kennar Lewis, Laurie Evans, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tim David & Tom Kohler-Cadmore
INR 30 Lakh Base Price
Indian: Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahamad & Sheldon Jackson
Overseas: Noor Ahmad, Ben Dwarshuis & Matt Kelly
INR 20 Lakh Base Price
Key Indians: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Singh, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Anmolpreet Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwin Hebbar, Avesh Khan, C.Hari Nishaanth, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, KC Cariappa, KS Bharat, Kartik Tyagi, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Manan Vohra, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Murugan Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, Priyam Garg, R Sai Kishore, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreevats Goswami, Shreyas Gopal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tushar Deshpande, Vicky Ostwal, Virat Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Vishnu Vinod & Yash Dhull
You can download the full list of IPL Auction Players here
|List Sr.No.
|Player Name
|Country
|Reserve Price Rs (Lakh)
|1
|R. Ashwin
|India
|200
|2
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|200
|3
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|200
|4
|Quinton De Kock
|South Africa
|200
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|200
|6
|Faf Du Plessis
|South Africa
|200
|7
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|200
|8
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|200
|9
|Mohammad Shami
|India
|200
|10
|David Warner
|Australia
|200
|11
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|150
|12
|David Miller
|South Africa
|100
|13
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|200
|14
|Manish Pandey
|India
|100
|15
|Suresh Raina
|India
|200
|16
|Jason Roy
|England
|200
|17
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|200
|18
|Robin Uthappa
|India
|200
|19
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|200
|20
|Dwayne Bravo
|West Indies
|200
|21
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|100
|22
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|150
|23
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|200
|24
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|100
|25
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|200
|26
|Harshal Patel
|India
|200
|27
|Nitish Rana
|India
|100
|28
|Washington Sundar
|India
|150
|29
|Jonny Bairstow
|England
|150
|30
|Sam Billings
|England
|200
|31
|Dinesh Karthik
|India
|200
|32
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|200
|33
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|150
|34
|Ambati Rayudu
|India
|200
|35
|Wriddhiman Saha
|India
|100
|36
|Matthew Wade
|Australia
|200
|37
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|200
|38
|Lockie Ferguson
|New Zealand
|200
|39
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|200
|40
|Prasidh Krishna
|India
|100
|41
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|200
|42
|T. Natarajan
|India
|100
|43
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|200
|44
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|200
|45
|Mark Wood
|England
|200
|46
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|200
|47
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|200
|48
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|75
|49
|Amit Mishra
|India
|150
|50
|Adil Rashid
|England
|200
|51
|Imran Tahir
|South Africa
|200
|52
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|100
|53
|Mujeeb Zadran
|Afghanistan
|200
|54
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|200
|55
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|20
|56
|Priyam Garg
|India
|20
|57
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|20
|58
|C.Hari Nishaanth
|India
|20
|59
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|20
|60
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|India
|20
|61
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|20
|62
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|40
|63
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|India
|30
|64
|Harpreet Brar
|India
|20
|65
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|40
|66
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|20
|67
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|40
|68
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|40
|69
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India
|40
|70
|Riyan Parag
|India
|30
|71
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|20
|72
|Rahul Tewatia
|India
|40
|73
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|20
|74
|Ok.S. Bharat
|India
|20
|75
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|30
|76
|N. Jagadeesan
|India
|20
|77
|Anuj Rawat
|India
|20
|78
|Jitesh Sharma
|India
|20
|79
|Prabhsimran Singh
|India
|20
|80
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|20
|81
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|20
|82
|Ok.M. Asif
|India
|20
|83
|Akash Deep
|India
|20
|84
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|20
|85
|Avesh Khan
|India
|20
|86
|Ishan Porel
|India
|20
|87
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|20
|88
|Basil Thampi
|India
|30
|89
|Kartik Tyagi
|India
|20
|90
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|30
|91
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|20
|92
|Ok.C Cariappa
|India
|20
|93
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|20
|94
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Nepal
|40
|95
|R. Sai Kishore
|India
|20
|96
|M. Siddharth
|India
|20
|97
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|20
|98
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|150
|99
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|100
|100
|Dawid Malan
|England
|150
|101
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|100
|102
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|150
|103
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|50
|104
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|100
|105
|Mandeep Singh
|India
|50
|106
|Saurabh Tiwary
|India
|50
|107
|Dominic Drakes
|West Indies
|75
|108
|Shivam Dube
|India
|50
|109
|Ok. Gowtham
|India
|50
|110
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|50
|111
|Chris Jordan
|England
|200
|112
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|100
|113
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|150
|114
|Vijay Shankar
|India
|50
|115
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|100
|116
|Jayant Yadav
|India
|100
|117
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|India
|50
|118
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|50
|119
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|75
|120
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|200
|121
|Lungisani Ngidi
|South Africa
|50
|122
|Navdeep Saini
|India
|75
|123
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|50
|124
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|150
|125
|Sandeep Sharma
|India
|50
|126
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|75
|127
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|50
|128
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|100
|129
|Mayank Markande
|India
|50
|130
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|India
|50
|131
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|100
|132
|Karn Sharma
|India
|50
|133
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|50
|134
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|50
|135
|Sachin Baby
|India
|20
|136
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|20
|137
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|20
|138
|Harnoor Singh
|India
|20
|139
|Himmat Singh
|India
|20
|140
|Rinku Singh
|India
|20
|141
|Virat Singh
|India
|20
|142
|Manan Vohra
|India
|20
|143
|Raj Angad Bawa
|India
|20
|144
|Yash Dhull
|India
|20
|145
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|India
|30
|146
|Mahipal Lomror
|India
|40
|147
|Darshan Nalkande
|India
|20
|148
|Vicky Ostwal
|India
|20
|149
|Ripal Patel
|India
|20
|150
|Anukul Roy
|India
|20
|151
|N. Tilak Varma
|India
|20
|152
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|20
|153
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|20
|154
|Yash Dayal
|India
|20
|155
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|20
|156
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|20
|157
|Akash Singh
|India
|20
|158
|Simarjeet Singh
|India
|20
|159
|Yash Thakur
|India
|20
|160
|Vasu Vats
|India
|20
|161
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|20
|162
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|50
|163
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|100
|164
|Alex Hales
|England
|150
|165
|Evin Lewis
|West Indies
|200
|166
|Chris Lynn
|Australia
|150
|167
|Karun Nair
|India
|50
|168
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|75
|169
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|100
|170
|Najibullah Zadran
|Afghanistan
|50
|171
|Jofra Archer
|England
|200
|172
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|50
|173
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|50
|174
|George Garton
|England
|50
|175
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|75
|176
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|50
|177
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|100
|178
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|100
|179
|Mitchell Santner
|New Zealand
|100
|180
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|75
|181
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|50
|182
|Niroshan Dickwella
|Sri Lanka
|50
|183
|Andre Fletcher
|West Indies
|50
|184
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|50
|185
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|50
|186
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|50
|187
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|50
|188
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|50
|189
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|50
|190
|Joshua Philippe
|Australia
|100
|191
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|150
|192
|Tim Seifert
|New Zealand
|50
|193
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|75
|194
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|75
|195
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|50
|196
|Siddharth Kaul
|India
|75
|197
|Obed Mccoy
|West Indies
|75
|198
|Tymal Mills
|England
|100
|199
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|150
|200
|Reece Topley
|England
|75
|201
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|100
|202
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|50
|203
|Todd Astle
|New Zealand
|75
|204
|Akila Dhananjaya
|Sri Lanka
|50
|205
|Zahir Khan
|Afghanistan
|50
|206
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|50
|207
|Waqar Salamkheil
|Afghanistan
|50
|208
|Rahul Sharma
|India
|50
|209
|Hayden Walsh
|West Indies
|50
|210
|Tanmay Agarwal
|India
|20
|211
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|20
|212
|Nikhil Gangta
|India
|20
|213
|Rohan Kadam
|India
|20
|214
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|England
|40
|215
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|20
|216
|Sameer Rizvi
|India
|20
|217
|Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
|India
|20
|218
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|20
|219
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|20
|220
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|20
|221
|Tim David
|Australia
|40
|222
|Pravin Dubey
|India
|20
|223
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|20
|224
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|20
|225
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|20
|226
|B. Sai Sudharsan
|India
|20
|227
|Atharva Taide
|India
|20
|228
|Tanay Thyagarajan
|India
|20
|229
|Ankush Bains
|India
|20
|230
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|20
|231
|Kedar Devdhar
|India
|20
|232
|Shreevats Goswami
|India
|20
|233
|Dhruv Jurel
|India
|20
|234
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|20
|235
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|20
|236
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|20
|237
|Aditya Tare
|India
|20
|238
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|20
|239
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|20
|240
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|20
|241
|Rasikh Dar
|India
|20
|242
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|30
|243
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|20
|244
|Mohsin Khan
|India
|20
|245
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|20
|246
|Chama Milind
|India
|20
|247
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|India
|20
|248
|Mayank Yadav
|India
|20
|249
|Zeeshan Ansari
|India
|20
|250
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|20
|251
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|20
|252
|Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|India
|20
|253
|Khrievitso Kense
|India
|20
|254
|Prince Balwant Rai
|India
|20
|255
|Pardeep Sahu
|India
|20
|256
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|30
|257
|Prashant Solanki
|India
|20
|258
|Midhun Sudhesan
|India
|20
|259
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|75
|260
|Usman Khawaja
|Australia
|150
|261
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|50
|262
|Janneman Malan
|South Africa
|50
|263
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Sri Lanka
|50
|264
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|100
|265
|Paul Stirling
|Ireland
|50
|266
|Hanuma Vihari
|India
|50
|267
|James Vince
|England
|200
|268
|Hazratullah Zazai
|Afghanistan
|50
|269
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|75
|270
|Roston Chase
|West Indies
|100
|271
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|75
|272
|Lewis Gregory
|England
|150
|273
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|100
|274
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|50
|275
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|50
|276
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|75
|277
|Pawan Negi
|India
|50
|278
|Gurkeerat Singh
|India
|50
|279
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|75
|280
|Taskin Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|50
|281
|Marchant De Lange
|South Africa
|200
|282
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|75
|283
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|India
|75
|284
|Saqib Mahmood
|England
|200
|285
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|100
|286
|Kane Richardson
|Australia
|150
|287
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|150
|288
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|50
|289
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|40
|290
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|20
|291
|Sudip Chatterjee
|India
|20
|292
|Hiten Dalal
|India
|20
|293
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|20
|294
|Laurie Evans
|England
|40
|295
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|20
|296
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|20
|297
|Mayank Rawat
|India
|20
|298
|Dhruv Shorey
|India
|20
|299
|Ayush Badoni
|India
|20
|300
|Aneeshwar Gautam
|India
|20
|301
|Benny Howell
|England
|40
|302
|Hayden Kerr
|Australia
|20
|303
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|20
|304
|Shams Mulani
|India
|20
|305
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|20
|306
|Atit Sheth
|India
|20
|307
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|20
|308
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|50
|309
|Kaif Ahmad
|India
|20
|310
|Shubhum Arora
|India
|20
|311
|Baba Indrajith
|India
|20
|312
|Arun Karthick
|India
|40
|313
|Eknath Kerkar
|India
|20
|314
|Kennar Lewis
|West Indies
|40
|315
|Nikhil Naik
|India
|20
|316
|Urvil Patel
|India
|20
|317
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|20
|318
|Ok.L. Shrijith
|India
|20
|319
|Mohit Avasthi
|India
|20
|320
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|20
|321
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|20
|322
|G Periyasamy
|India
|20
|323
|M.Harishankar Reddy
|India
|20
|324
|R. Silambarasan
|India
|20
|325
|Aditya Thakare
|India
|20
|326
|Tanveer Ul Haq
|India
|20
|327
|Kuldip Yadav
|India
|20
|328
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|20
|329
|Satyajeet Bachhav
|India
|20
|330
|Chintal Gandhi
|India
|20
|331
|Jacob Lintott
|England
|20
|332
|Izharulhuq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|20
|333
|Tanveer Sangha
|Australia
|20
|334
|Manav Suthar
|India
|20
|335
|Milind Tandon
|India
|20
|336
|Sagar Udeshi
|India
|20
|337
|Kushaal Wadhwani
|India
|20
|338
|Akshay Wakhare
|India
|20
|339
|Darren Bravo
|West Indies
|75
|340
|Shamrah Brooks
|West Indies
|50
|341
|Avishka Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|50
|342
|Zubayr Hamza
|South Africa
|50
|343
|Pathum Nissaanka
|Sri Lanka
|50
|344
|Kurtis Patterson
|Australia
|50
|345
|Hashmatullah Shahidi
|Afghanistan
|50
|346
|Manoj Tiwary
|India
|50
|347
|Ashton Agar
|Australia
|200
|348
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|75
|349
|Kedar Jadhav
|India
|100
|350
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|50
|351
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|150
|352
|Gulbadin Naib
|Afghanistan
|50
|353
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|75
|354
|Parvez Rasool
|India
|50
|355
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|50
|356
|David Willey
|England
|200
|357
|Varun Aaron
|India
|50
|358
|Wesley Agar
|Australia
|50
|359
|Shoriful Islam
|Bangladesh
|50
|360
|Josh Little
|Ireland
|50
|361
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|50
|362
|Jayden Seales
|West Indies
|50
|363
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|50
|364
|Barinder Sran
|India
|50
|365
|Billy Stanlake
|Australia
|75
|366
|Neil Wagner
|New Zealand
|50
|367
|Qamran Iqbal
|India
|20
|368
|Ishank Jaggi
|India
|20
|369
|Rohan Kunnummal
|India
|20
|370
|Tanmay Mishra
|India
|20
|371
|Yash Nahar
|India
|20
|372
|Shubham Singh Rohilla
|India
|20
|373
|Alex Ross
|Australia
|20
|374
|R Samarth
|India
|20
|375
|Naushad Shaikh
|India
|20
|376
|Abhijeet Tomar
|India
|20
|377
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|20
|378
|Prayas Barman
|India
|20
|379
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|20
|380
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|20
|381
|Roosh Kalaria
|India
|20
|382
|Aman Khan
|India
|20
|383
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|20
|384
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|20
|385
|Kaushal Tambe
|India
|20
|386
|Shivank Vashisth
|India
|20
|387
|Rahul Chandrol
|India
|20
|388
|Harvik Desai
|India
|20
|389
|Cam Fletcher
|New Zealand
|20
|390
|Tarang Gohel
|India
|20
|391
|Fazil Makaya
|India
|20
|392
|Ryan Rickelton
|South Africa
|20
|393
|Sandeep Kumar Tomar
|India
|20
|394
|Siddhesh Wath
|India
|20
|395
|Stephen Cheepurupalli
|India
|20
|396
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|20
|397
|Kartikeya Kak
|India
|20
|398
|Ali Khan
|USA
|40
|399
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|20
|400
|Ronit More
|India
|20
|401
|M Nidheesh
|India
|20
|402
|Babasafi Pathan
|India
|20
|403
|Vidyadhar Patil
|India
|20
|404
|Mukesh Kumar Singh
|India
|20
|405
|R. Alexandar
|India
|20
|406
|Adithya Ashok
|New Zealand
|20
|407
|Jasmer Dhankhar
|India
|20
|408
|Prerit Dutta
|India
|20
|409
|Jon Russ Jaggesar
|West Indies
|20
|410
|S. Kishan Kumar
|India
|20
|411
|Kevin Koththigoda
|Sri Lanka
|20
|412
|Swaraj Wabale
|India
|20
|413
|Curtis Campher
|Ireland
|50
|414
|Colin De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|100
|415
|James Faulkner
|Australia
|100
|416
|Craig Overton
|England
|200
|417
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|50
|418
|Samit Patel
|England
|50
|419
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|50
|420
|Darcy Short
|Australia
|100
|421
|Murali Vijay
|India
|50
|422
|Jack Wildermuth
|Australia
|50
|423
|Hamish Bennett
|New Zealand
|50
|424
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|50
|425
|Fidel Edwards
|West Indies
|50
|426
|Hamid Hassan
|Afghanistan
|50
|427
|Lahiru Kumara
|Sri Lanka
|50
|428
|Joel Paris
|Australia
|50
|429
|S. Sreesanth
|India
|50
|430
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|50
|431
|Blair Tickner
|New Zealand
|50
|432
|Isuru Udana
|Sri Lanka
|50
|433
|Donavon Ferreira
|South Africa
|20
|434
|Ramesh Kumar
|India
|20
|435
|Bhupen Lalwani
|India
|20
|436
|Henan Malik
|India
|20
|437
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|20
|438
|Shashwat Rawat
|India
|20
|439
|Pratham Singh
|India
|20
|440
|Jake Weatherald
|Australia
|20
|441
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|20
|442
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|20
|443
|Akshay Karnewar
|India
|20
|444
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|20
|445
|Abid Mushtaq
|India
|20
|446
|Lone Muzaffar
|India
|20
|447
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|20
|448
|Shoun Roger
|India
|20
|449
|Hrithik Shokeen
|India
|20
|450
|Shashank Singh
|India
|20
|451
|Jaideep Bhambhu
|India
|20
|452
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|20
|453
|Matt Kelly
|Australia
|30
|454
|V Koushik
|India
|20
|455
|Akash Madhwal
|India
|20
|456
|Amit Mishra
|India
|20
|457
|Anuj Raj
|India
|20
|458
|Abhijeet Saket
|India
|20
|459
|Rahul Shukla
|India
|20
|460
|Nuwan Thushara
|Sri Lanka
|20
|461
|Mark Adnair
|Ireland
|50
|462
|Hilton Cartwright
|Australia
|50
|463
|Gareth Delany
|Ireland
|50
|464
|Danushka Gunatilaka
|Sri Lanka
|50
|465
|Anaru Kitchen
|New Zealand
|50
|466
|Dhananjaya Lakshan
|Sri Lanka
|50
|467
|Sisanda Magala
|South Africa
|50
|468
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|50
|469
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|50
|470
|Seekkuge Prasanna
|Sri Lanka
|50
|471
|Raymon Reifer
|West Indies
|50
|472
|Amit Ali
|India
|20
|473
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|India
|20
|474
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|20
|475
|Migael Pretorius
|South Africa
|20
|476
|Karan Sharma
|India
|20
|477
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|20
|478
|Pratyush Singh
|India
|20
|479
|Sanvir Singh
|India
|20
|480
|Dhrushant Soni
|India
|20
|481
|M Venkatesh
|India
|20
|482
|Bandaru Ayyappa
|India
|20
|483
|Gurnoor Singh Brar
|India
|20
|484
|Akash Choudhary
|India
|20
|485
|Baltej Dhanda
|India
|20
|486
|Saurabh Dubey
|India
|20
|487
|Mohit Jangra
|India
|20
|488
|Aaqib Khan
|India
|20
|489
|Ruben Trumpelmann
|Namibia
|20
|490
|Brad Wheal
|Scotland
|50
|491
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|20
|492
|Auqib Dar
|India
|20
|493
|Chirag Gandhi
|India
|20
|494
|Chris Green
|Australia
|40
|495
|Sijomon Joseph
|India
|20
|496
|Anirudha Joshi
|India
|20
|497
|Mohd. Arshad Khan
|India
|20
|498
|Ansh Patel
|India
|20
|499
|Shubham Sharma
|India
|20
|500
|Shubham Singh
|India
|20
|501
|Ok.Bhagath Varma
|India
|20
|502
|Arpit Guleria
|India
|20
|503
|Vipul Krishna
|India
|20
|504
|Safvan Patel
|India
|20
|505
|Chinntla Readdi
|India
|20
|506
|Manish Reddy
|India
|20
|507
|Ashok Sharma
|India
|20
|508
|Ravi Sharma
|India
|20
|509
|Shubham Singh
|India
|20
|510
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|20
|511
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|20
|512
|Diwesh Pathania
|India
|20
|513
|Shubham Ranjane
|India
|20
|514
|Tom Rogers
|Australia
|20
|515
|Johannes Smit
|Namibia
|20
|516
|Sagar Trivedi
|India
|20
|517
|Harsh Tyagi
|India
|20
|518
|R. Vivek
|India
|20
|519
|R.Sonu Yadav
|India
|20
|520
|V. Athisayaraj
|India
|20
|521
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|20
|522
|M.B. Darshan
|India
|20
|523
|V. Gowtham
|India
|20
|524
|Khwezi Gumede
|South Africa
|20
|525
|Liam Guthrie
|Australia
|20
|526
|Liam Hatcher
|Australia
|20
|527
|Jay Bista
|India
|20
|528
|Saurav Chuahan
|India
|20
|529
|Tajinder Dhillon
|India
|20
|530
|Dikshanshu Negi
|India
|20
|531
|Abhishek Raut
|India
|20
|532
|Ok.V. Sasikanth
|India
|20
|533
|Bharat Sharma
|India
|20
|534
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|20
|535
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|20
|536
|Amit Yadav
|India
|20
|537
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|20
|538
|Arun Chaprana
|India
|20
|539
|Ajay Dev Goud
|India
|20
|540
|Divyang Hinganekar
|India
|20
|541
|Azim Kazi
|India
|20
|542
|Sujit Nayak
|India
|20
|543
|Parth Sahani
|India
|20
|544
|Ashutosh Sharma
|India
|20
|545
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|20
|546
|Kumar Kartikeya Singh
|India
|20
|547
|Ravi Chauhan
|India
|20
|548
|Shubham Garhwal
|India
|20
|549
|Shafiqullah Ghafari
|Afghanistan
|20
|550
|M. Mohammed
|India
|20
|551
|Pulkit Narang
|India
|20
|552
|Pradosh Paul
|India
|20
|553
|Pushpendra Singh Rathore
|India
|20
|554
|Jason Sangha
|Australia
|20
|555
|Purnank Tyagi
|India
|20
|556
|Samarth Vyas
|India
|20
|557
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|20
|558
|Dev Lakra
|India
|20
|559
|Ajay Mandal
|India
|20
|560
|Lakhan Raja
|India
|20
|561
|Girinath Reddy
|India
|20
|562
|Siddhant Sharma
|India
|20
|563
|Matthew Short
|Australia
|20
|564
|Anunay Singh
|India
|20
|565
|Saurin Thakar
|India
|20
|566
|Nyeem Young
|West Indies
|20
|567
|Yuvraj Chaudhary
|India
|20
|568
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|20
|569
|Sahil Dhiwan
|India
|20
|570
|Arjit Gupta
|India
|20
|571
|Mickil Jaiswal
|India
|20
|572
|Ryan John
|West Indies
|20
|573
|J. Kousik
|India
|20
|574
|Jitender Pal
|India
|20
|575
|Jonty Sidhu
|India
|20
|576
|Yashovardhan Singh
|India
|20
|577
|Beyers Swanepoel
|South Africa
|20
|578
|Pranshu Vijayran
|India
|20
|579
|Ishan Afridi
|India
|20
|580
|Mohammed Afridi
|India
|20
|581
|Prerit Agrawal
|India
|20
|582
|Aidan Cahill
|Australia
|20
|583
|Mark Deyal
|West Indies
|20
|584
|Nidhish Rajagopal
|India
|20
|585
|Bavanaka Sandeep
|India
|20
|586
|Safyaan Sharif
|Scotland
|20
|587
|Henry Shipley
|New Zealand
|20
|588
|Maxwell Swaminathan
|India
|20
|589
|Johan Van Dyk
|South Africa
|20
|590
|Dunith Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|20