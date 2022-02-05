IPL 2022: List of players registered for mega auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction is simply per week away from its graduation. The two-day occasion, which might be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will see a complete of 590 gamers – 228 capped, 355 uncapped and 7 from Associate nations – going beneath the hammer.

As per the public sale modalities, the ten-player marquee set, which incorporates Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult, will kickstart the proceedings. The marquee gamers might be adopted by capped gamers so as of batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, pacers and spinners earlier than the uncapped gamers.

The BCCI has additional laid out that the accelerated spherical will provoke after Player No. 161. “For your planning purposes please note, subject to timings it is envisaged that the accelerated process will start after player no.161. The first accelerated process will cover all the players from 162 – 590. Franchises will be asked to nominate a set number of players from this group by 10 pm on the evening of 12th February,” a BCCI e-mail directed to all franchises learn.

Meanwhile, the finalised public sale checklist, which has been trimmed down from 1214 to 590, has 48 gamers in INR 2 crore base value bracket, 20 in INR 1.5 crore and 34 in INR 1 crore.

Full checklist of gamers registered for IPL 2022 mega public sale

INR 2 Cr Base Price

Indian: Ambati Rayudu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Robin Uthappa, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Overseas: Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, David Warner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Faf Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Marchant De Lange, Mark Wood, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mujeeb Zadran, Mustafizur Rahman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Quinton De Kock, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith & Trent Boult

INR 1.5 Cr Base Price

The INR 1.5 Cr has a variety of thrilling names to be careful for. The likes of which embrace Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Eoin Morgan.

Indian: Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma & Washington Sundar

Overseas: Aaron Finch, Adam Milne, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Richardson, Lewis Gregory, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee & Usman Khawaja

INR 1 Cr Base Price

Indian: Ajinkya Rahane, Jayant Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan & Wriddhiman Saha

Overseas: Aiden Markram, Andrew Tye, Colin De Grandhomme, Daniel Sams, Darcy Short, David Miller, Devon Conway, James Faulkner, Joshua Philippe, Liam Livingstone, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Odean Smith, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Riley Meredith, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills & Wanindu Hasaranga

INR 75 Lakh Base Price

Indian: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar & Siddharth Kaul

Overseas: Alzarri Joseph, Ben Cutting, Billy Stanlake, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Daryl Mitchell, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Keemo Paul, Martin Guptill, Nathan Ellis, Obed Mccoy, Reece Topley, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sean Abbott, Sheldon Cottrell & Todd Astle

INR 50 Lakh Base Price

Indian: Barinder Sran, Chetan Sakariya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Gurkeerat Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Ok.Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Karun Nair, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Markande, Mohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Parvez Rasool, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, S Sreesanth, Sandeep Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shivam Dube, Varun Aaron & Vijay Shankar

Key Overseas: Akeal Hosein, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Ben Mcdermott, David Wiese, Dwaine Pretorius, Fidel Edwards, Finn Allen, Hayden Walsh, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi, Isuru Udana, Janneman Malan, Lungisani Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Oshane Thomas & Shai Hope

INR 40 Lakh Base Price

Indian: Arun Karthick, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Bhatia, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tripathi, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan & Shivam Mavi

Overseas: Ali Khan, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Kennar Lewis, Laurie Evans, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tim David & Tom Kohler-Cadmore

INR 30 Lakh Base Price

Indian: Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahamad & Sheldon Jackson

Overseas: Noor Ahmad, Ben Dwarshuis & Matt Kelly

INR 20 Lakh Base Price

Key Indians: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Singh, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Anmolpreet Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwin Hebbar, Avesh Khan, C.Hari Nishaanth, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, KC Cariappa, KS Bharat, Kartik Tyagi, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Manan Vohra, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Murugan Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, Priyam Garg, R Sai Kishore, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreevats Goswami, Shreyas Gopal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tushar Deshpande, Vicky Ostwal, Virat Singh, Vishnu Solanki, Vishnu Vinod & Yash Dhull

You can download the full list of IPL Auction Players here