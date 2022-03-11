IPL 2022: List of Super Overs in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has acted as a supply of pleasure and pleasure for its followers over time. This pleasure reaches the subsequent degree when the match goes to the final ball. The followers have most loved these matches when each groups find yourself with the identical complete and the result’s determined with a Super Over. This is the explanation why impartial followers hope for a tie within the ultimate over in case of shut matches.

In this text, we are going to listing out all of the tied matches which have occurred in IPL historical past whose outcomes have been determined with a Super Over. The first-ever Super Over within the IPL occurred within the 2009 season when the match between KKR and RR ended up in a tie. Both groups had scored 150 runs of their innings of their respective 20 overs.

In the Super Over, KKR scored 15 runs with Chris Gayle hitting three fours. For the Rajasthan group, Yusuf Pathan smashed the required 16 runs in solely 4 balls towards Ajantha Mendis to assist the group win the sport. In the subsequent season, Punjab and CSK performed a Super Over as they ended up on the identical complete of 136 runs. Punjab received the match within the Super Over chasing the required 10 runs in 4 balls towards Muttiah Muralitharan.

For the 2011 and 2012 seasons, there have been no tied matches however in 2013, the outcomes of two matches have been determined in Super Overs. In the twenty first match in 2013, RCB scored 152/7 in a chase of 153 runs towards Delhi. RCB wanted to chase 12 runs in six balls, and Chris Gayle together with AB de Villiers, went out to bat. On the primary 4 balls, solely three runs have been scored however AB de Villiers hit consecutive sixes on the final two balls to win the sport for his group.

In the identical season, RCB once more performed a Super Over towards SRH in a tied match. However, this time they misplaced as they did not chase the required 20 runs in six balls. In IPL 2014, RR received the tremendous over towards KKR with the assistance of some very good batting from Steve Smith. After a spot of two years, a Super Over occurred in IPL 2017 with Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai received the sport courtesy of sharp bowling from Jasprit Bumrah within the Super Over. In IPL 2019, DC received the sport within the Super Over towards KKR as Kagiso Rabada displayed his abilities with the ball ultimately. Later, MI received the tied match within the Super over towards SRH in the identical season.

IPL 2020 season was essentially the most thrilling when it comes to shut matches because the outcomes of 4 matches have been determined in Super Overs. In truth, the sport between Mumbai Indians and Punjab noticed two overs with Punjab ending up with a win.

On the identical day earlier, KKR received the Super Over towards SRH within the afternoon sport. The first tie of the season was between the RCB and MI group, and the previous received it with the assistance of brilliance from AB de Villiers. The Delhi group received the subsequent tremendous over of the season towards Punjab.

In IPL 2021, SRH and DC performed a thriller sport which ended up in a tie. The Delhi group was in a position to register a win within the tremendous over as they chased down the required complete of 8 runs.

IPL Super over guidelines:

The Super Over ought to begin 10 minutes after the top of the second innings. The group batting second within the sport will bat first within the Super Over. The Super Over needs to be performed on the identical pitch because the match. Umpires ought to keep on the identical finish because the final over of the match. The fielding aspect can select the aspect they need to bowl from. Fielding restrictions ought to stay the identical because the final over of the match. Only three batsmen (two wickets) and one bowler from every of the groups can be allowed to participate within the Super Over. If the Super Over additionally results in a tie, then a second Super Over can be performed. This course of will go on till a winner is determined. However, this could occur inside a stipulated time.

List of all IPL Super Overs: