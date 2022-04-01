IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s Whirlwind First-Ball Six In Clash vs Lucknow Super Giants. Watch | Cricket News

MS Dhoni has began properly with the bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) within the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The wicketkeeper-batter stepped down from CSK’s captaincy forward of the IPL 2022 season opener and handed over the position to Ravindra Jadeja. IPL 2022 started on March 26 and Dhoni registered an unbeaten half-century on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite his unbeaten knock of fifty runs off 38 balls, the veteran could not stop a defeat for CSK with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) successful by six wickets. Once once more, the 40-year-old showcased his batting kind in Match 7 towards Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Coming in to bat within the nineteenth over, the 2011 ODI World Cup smashed the primary supply for a monstrous six.

Receiving a brief supply from Avesh Khan, the previous CSK captain smashed it over additional cowl and it flew into the stands for an enormous six.

Here is the video of Dhoni’s first ball six vs LSG:

Dhoni registered 16 runs off six balls and remained unbeaten towards Lucknow. He additionally hammered two fours so as to add to his whirlwind most.

Meanwhile, opener Robin Uthappa was in splendid batting kind and slammed 50 runs off 27 balls, clattering eight fours and a six.

Shivam Dube missed out on a half-century as CSK ended up posting 210 for seven in 20 overs.

Half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis, nonetheless, broke CSK hearts as LSG registered their first-ever win within the IPL by overhauling the goal in 19.3 overs with six wickets remaining.