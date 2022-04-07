IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Report: Quinton De Kock Shines As LSG Beat DC By 6 Wickets | Cricket News

Quinton de Kock confirmed imperious kind in his 80 off 52 balls as Lucknow Super Giants outplayed Delhi Capitals by six wickets for his or her third successive win of their debut IPL season right here on Thursday. Delhi Capitals misplaced their approach after a scorching knock from Prithvi Shaw (61 off 31) to finish at 149 for 3 after Lucknow predictably determined to subject first. With the sources that Lucknow possess, 150 ought to have been a cushty chase and the Okay L Rahul-led aspect made positive it was, getting house with two balls to spare on a tough floor.

De Kock was at his damaging finest as he shared a 73-run stand together with his opening companion Rahul (24 off 25).

The South African wicketkeeper-batter was notably harsh on compatriot Anrich Nortje who was enjoying his first sport since November. The match once more pacer, enjoying his first IPL sport in India, was smashed for 3 fours and a six by de Kock in an over leaking 19 runs.

In what turned out to be a forgettable night time for Nortje, the South African pacer needed to be taken off the assault later after bowling two waist-high no balls.

After Rahul’s fall, his staff wanted 76 off the final 10 overs. De Kock, who collected 9 fours and two sixes, put the staff on the cusp of victory together with his second 50-plus rating of the event.

With the pitch not the simplest one to bat on, Lucknow struggled to complete the sport with even the in-form Deepak Hooda and skilled Krunal Pandya not discovering the massive hits.

Lucknow ultimately managed to get the job finished with the younger Ayush Badoni hitting the decisive 4 and a six off Shardul Thakur within the last over.

Earlier, Shaw’s knock was all class earlier than Lucknow bounced again within the sport with a powerful bowling efficiency. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/22) was the standout performer for the brand new IPL entrants.

David Warner (4 off 12), returning to the franchise the place he made his IPL debut again in 2009, struggled in his first innings of the season.

Off-spinner Okay Gowtham (1/23) was given the ball within the second over and Shaw didn’t let him settle, dispatching a full ball over cowl for his first 4 of the innings.

Jason Holder was on the receiving finish within the following over when Shaw pulled him for a six over mid-wicket. Then got here the flip of pacer Avesh Khan who was hammered for 3 consecutive fours within the fourth over.

It appeared Shaw was batting on a distinct floor whereas the others struggled round him. He used his fast arms to chop the ball and was equally fast to drive something full over cowl.

It was a promising powerplay for Capitals who reached 52 for no loss in six overs. However, Lucknow fought again after the powerplay with wickets of Shaw, Warner and Rovman Powell (3 off 10) in an area of 18 balls.

Shaw was caught behind off Gowtham after he hit him for a straight six. Warner fell to a poor shot off Bishnoi and Powell noticed his stumps disturbed as he went for the slog-sweep off a googly from the younger leg-spinner, leaving Capitals at 74 for 3 within the eleventh over.

The onus was on skipper Rishabh Pant (39 not out off 36) to take the staff to a good whole and he did that within the firm of Sarfaraz Khan (36 not out off 28) who was enjoying his debut sport for the franchise.

Pant primarily focused the straight boundaries and Sarfaraz, with out taking a lot dangers, confirmed expertise that has fetched him a bagful of runs in home cricket.

