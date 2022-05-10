IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans qualify for playoffs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs GT cricket rating, 57th IPL Match Live Coverage: Toss replace: Hardik Pandya wins the coin toss and says Gujarat Titans will bat first.

Preview: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Gujarat Titans within the IPL 2022 on Tuesday and the winner of this match will formally qualify for the playoffs.

While the Lucknow Super Giants have discovered some nice momentum in the direction of the backend of the match, the Gujarat Titans are discovering themselves in some type of a mini-slump after dropping back-to-back matches.

However, Hardik Pandya-led crew has proven that they will by no means be dominated out as they maintain getting back from quite dire conditions. However, for this match, their middle-order wants to face up towards a high-flying Lucknow bowling assault.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match be performed?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will happen on 10 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will likely be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match begin?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will likely be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may also observe firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal

