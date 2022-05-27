IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: RCB Star Dinesh Karthik “Reprimanded” For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been “reprimanded” for breaching IPL Code of Conduct, an official IPL media launch acknowledged on Friday. Karthik had breached the Code Of Conduct throughout RCB’s Eliminator conflict towards Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday on the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. RCB had received the Eliminator towards LSG and now the facet will sq. off towards Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

“Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” acknowledged the discharge.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s determination is ultimate and binding, the IPL acknowledged within the launch.

Against LSG within the Eliminator, Karthik performed an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 23 balls and he together with Rajat Patidar((112 not out) helped RCB submit 207/4 in 20 overs.

In the tip, RCB received the match by 14 runs and now they are going to tackle Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

RCB had made it to the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals on the Wankhede Stadium. RCB have been positioned on the fourth spot within the factors desk.

In the continuing season, Karthik has scored 324 runs in 15 matches. He has been named in India’s T20I squad for the five-match sequence towards South Africa.

Karthik is averaging 64.80 for RCB this season and the strike price is 187.28 along with his highest rating being 66 not out towards Delhi Capitals.