IPL 2022: Lucknow IPL franchise announce official name, to be called Lucknow Super Giants

The IPL 2022 might be a 10-team affair with the addition of two new franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively. It has been reported that the fifteenth version of the marquee match might be fully performed in India behind closed doorways for a interval of two months beginning the final week of March to May finish.

The mega public sale might be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. However, simply weeks earlier than the highly-anticipated occasion, Lucknow have formally introduced the identify of the staff. Taking to the micro-blogging website, the staff proprietor, in addition to the Chairman of RPSG Group, unveiled the brand new identify of the franchise as “Lucknow Super Giants”.

Meanwhile, the staff proprietor Dr. Sanjiv Goenka has mentioned that the franchise had acquired an awesome response and the most well-liked identify that got here out was ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

“We conducted a poll to decide the name of the franchise. We received an overwhelming response and the most popular name that came out was Lucknow Supergiants”, Goenka mentioned whereas talking on Backstage With Boria hosted by famend sports activities journalist Boria Majumdar.

The RPSG Group had beforehand owned the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) for 2 seasons in 2016 and 2017 throughout when a two-year ban that was imposed on the inaugural version’s finalists Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for his or her alleged involvement within the notorious spot-fixing scandal.

The staff was led by the legendary skipper MS Dhoni within the first season and Australia’s batting mainstay Steve Smith within the second and ultimate season. While 2016 turned out to be a forgettable yr for Pune as they completed on the seventh place, that they had a memorable run within the 2017 version the place they made the finals earlier than struggling an agonising defeat to Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller.

Coming again to the 2022 season, Lucknow Super Giants have roped in two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir as their mentor and as of now have introduced three players onboard together with the likes of India’s limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul, rising leggie Ravi Bishnoi and star Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.