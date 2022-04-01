IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Lewis, Bishnoi, Badoni star vs CSK in landmark first win for Lucknow | Cricket News – Times of India

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗪𝗜𝗡! 👌 👌A mighty batting efficiency from @LucknowIPL to seal their maiden IPL victory. 👏 👏 #TATAIPL |… https://t.co/bYguIpTDOO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648750991000

Shivam Dube will look to shortly overlook the solitary over he bowled towards Lucknow Super Giants on the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. Chennai Super Kings have been firmly in command of the match with IPL newbies LSG requiring 34 runs off two overs to emerge victorious.Dube, who hadn’t bowled a single ball throughout the sport, was given the accountability to bowl the nineteenth over by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja. It was a large blunder. Dube’s army medium-pace proved simple fodder for the 2 batters on the crease – Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni First, Badoni swept Dube’s first ball for a six over sq. leg. Under strain, Dube bowled a few wides. Lewis (55 not out off 23b; 6×4, 3×6) then smacked two boundaries and a six off the final three balls as LSG acquired 25 runs within the over and the tables have been fully turned. The remaining rites have been carried out by Badoni within the twentieth over with a swivel pull for an additional six off left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s bowling.Initially, the chase was propped up by the LSG openers, Quinton de Kock and captain KL Rahul . The pair added 99 runs in 10.1 overs earlier than Rahul (40 off 26b; 2×4, 3×6) was dismissed by Dwaine Pretorius. De Kock (61 off 45b; 9×4) carried on for some time earlier than Pretorius scalped his wicket too.When De Kock acquired out, a win for LSG appeared unbelievable however Lewis and Badoni had different concepts.

Earlier, it was a turbo-charged batting efficiency by CSK. Robin Uthappa gave the preliminary impetus together with Moeen Ali, after which the momentum was carried on by Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja until the slog overs. In the tip, MS Dhoni as soon as once more gave a glimpse of his wonderful previous with an excellent cameo that took CSK to a formidable complete of 210/7 on a placid batting wicket.

Right from ball one, the CSK batters put LSG bowlers to the sword. Uthappa (50 off 27b; 8×4, 1×6) was in spectacular contact and was timing the ball like a dream. The first ball of the innings was a leg-side half volley served up by Avesh Khan, and Uthappa chipped it in direction of the leg-side fence.

The second ball, a brief one simply exterior the off-stump, raced off Uthappa’s bat straight to the purpose boundary.

जीत मुबारक हो💯 Our first win of the season 💪

In the following over, Dushmantha Chameera was given related remedy by Uthappa. Two luxurious leg-side flicks resulted in a six after which a boundary. A wonderful cowl drive within the subsequent over adopted. The skilled Uthappa was making full use of the chance to open the innings.

In between, Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated hara-kiri by operating a couple of steps down after hitting the ball straight to level; a swooping Ravi Bishnoi effected a direct hit to ship the CSK opener again to the pavilion.

In got here Moeen Ali, and the Englishman began with a hooked six off Avesh Khan. The fifth over was all about Uthappa enjoying with Andrew Tye’s bowling. He began with a short-arm pull for a boundary after which deftly opened the face of the bat to get a 4 on the third-man area. He then walked throughout and performed a paddle over the wonderful leg fielder for an additional 4. The icing on the cake was a swivel pull that missed the deep sq. leg fielder for the fourth boundary of the over.

Ali (35 off 22b; 4×4, 2×6) joined the get together, smacking Krunal Pandya for a 4, six, 4 to gather 16 runs off the sixth over. The Powerplay yielded 73 runs for CSK.

Soon Uthappa scored a 25-ball half-century, however was instantly trapped leg earlier than by Ravi Bishnoi with a fast flawed ‘un.

Next in Shivam Dube (49 off 30b; 5×4, 2×6) additionally began with a flourish, accumulating three boundaries off a Chameera over.

Ali’s stumps have been clattered by a quick size ball by Avesh Khan that fizzed by the Englishman’s tried mow.

Ambati Rayudu joined forces with Dube, and the pair saved the scoreboard operating. Dube, specifically, made positive part-timers like Deepak Hooda acquired no leeway. After Rayudu was bowled by Bishnoi, Jadeja got here to the crease and a 9-ball 17 gave the CSK innings additional impetus.

Towards the tip, Dhoni smacked two fours and a six over additional cowl to attain an unbeaten 6-ball 16 to the delight of the motely crowd current on the Brabourne.