IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Rashid, Gill star as GT beat LSG by 62 runs to seal play-off berth | Cricket News – Times of India

PUNE: Gujarat Titans returned to successful methods after back-to-back losses and have become the primary staff to seal their place within the play-offs by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in an Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.Even although LSG did a good job with the ball to limit GT to 144 for 4 after being requested to bowl, the KL Rahul-led facet flopped with the bat as they have been bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs. Rashid Khan (4/24) starred with the ball for GT, whereas Yash Dayal (2/24) and R Sai Kishore (2/7) picked up two wickets every.Earlier, opening batter Shubman Gill hit a wonderful half-century however LSG produced a disciplined bowling effort to limit GT to the modest rating.Gill remained not out on 63 off 49 balls with the assistance of seven fours however lacked assist from the opposite finish. He was left stranded as GT’s subsequent highest scorer was David Miller (26).

Avesh Khan (2/26) picked up two wickets for LSG, whereas Mohsin Khan (1/18) and Jason Holder (1/44) scalped one apiece.

GT sealed their play-off berth, reaching 18 factors from 12 video games. The defeat snapped LSG’s five-match successful streak however they’re nonetheless comfortably positioned within the second spot with 16 factors and wish only a win to ebook their last-four berth.

LSG made a gradual begin to their chase and their issues have been additional compounded after they misplaced Quinton de Kock (11) and skipper KL Rahul (8) in consecutive overs to hunch to 24 for two after 4 overs.

That’s that from Match 57.@gujarat_titans win by 62 runs and turn into the primary staff to qualify for #TATAIPL 2022 P… https://t.co/PjblU7My2f — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1652203363000

While Yash Dayal accounted for De Kock, Rahul top-edged a Mohammed Shami quick supply to Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

Debutant Karan Sharma did not assist his trigger both, handing a catch to David Miller contained in the circle to provide Dayal his second scalp of the day.

Introduced into the assault within the eighth over, Rashid Khan struck along with his third supply, foxing Krunal Pandya with a googly and Saha was fast to whip off the bails.

With wickets falling in fast succession from the beginning, LSG by no means acquired any momentum to their chase, reaching 58 for 4 on the midway stage.

The ever-rising asking price led to the downfall of Ayush Badoni (8), who was stumped by Saha off R Sai Kishore.

LSG’s scorecard minimize a sorry determine because the likes of Marcus Stoinis (2) and Jason Holder (1) too did not rise to the event.

Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with a struggling 26-ball 27.

Won’t say ‘who would have thought!’… as a result of we did 😀Immensely pleased with our squad in addition to you, #TitansFAM to… https://t.co/R74ChaQwzL — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) 1652203168000

Earlier, GT’s resolution to bat first after successful the toss backfired large time as they misplaced Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (10) cheaply with the scoreboard studying simply 24 inside 5 overs.

With wickets tumbling from the opposite finish, Gill went about his enterprise cautiously and within the firm of skipper Hardik Pandya shared 27 runs for the third wicket earlier than the latter departed, edging one to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps to provide Avesh his second wicket of the day.

Once Hardik departed, Gill took the onus on himself and upped the ante, first chopping Avesh to the sq. boundary after which reverse-swept Krunal Pandya to the third-man fence within the subsequent over.

But thereafter, each Gill and Miller did not open their arms as Mohsin and Krunal bowled tight line and size to stem the run movement.

Miller lastly broke the shackles within the third supply of the sixteenth over with an enormous six off Jason Holder over further cowl, in what was the primary most of the innings.

Miller, nonetheless, perished within the last ball of the over, caught by Ayush Badoni as he slashed one straight to deep third man.

Gill, however, went about his innings in a easy trend and introduced up his fifty in 42 balls with a single off Dushmantha Chameera.

Once he reached his fifty, Gill opened up and struck Chameera for back-to-back boundaries to choose up 14 runs from the seventeenth over.

Rahul Tewatia (22 not out off 16 balls) used the lengthy deal with to good impact within the last over, smashing Holder for 3 boundaries to take the rating near the 150-run mark.