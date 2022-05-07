IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Quinton de Kock’s 50, bowlers take LSG closer to playoff berth with crushing victory over KKR | Cricket News – Times of India

WHAT A WIN this for the @LucknowIPL. They win by 75 runs and now sit atop the #TATAIPL Points Table.Scorecard -… https://t.co/1krU4USXpS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1651944404000

PUNE: Quinton de Kock laid the platform with a commanding fifty and his pacers then terrorised Kolkata Knight Riders to file a crushing 75-run victory for Lucknow Super Giants which put them on prime of the desk with an IPL play-off berth being a formality now.For final 12 months’s runners-up KKR, eight factors from 11 video games with a deflating destructive run-rate now places them nearer to the exit door with lacklustre efficiency and unimaginative captaincy combining for what has turned out to be a disastrous season up to now.

Invited to bat, De Kock slammed a 29-ball-50 however Lucknow virtually frittered away a stable begin earlier than some lusty hitting in a 30-run penultimate over off Shivam Mavi took them to 176 for 7.

The LSG bowlers then raised to the event to bundle out KKR for 101 in 14.3 overs, regardless of the heroics of Andre Russell (45 off 19 balls) to assemble two essential factors and take their general whole to 16 factors within the IPL standing.

KKR remained on the eighth spot after struggling their seventh loss in 11 video games.

Defending 177, LSG left KKR tottering at 25 for 4 with 4 bowlers choosing up their first wickets.

While Mohsin produced a wicket-maiden to eliminate to Baba Indrajith, Chameera despatched again Shreyas Iyer after rattling him with a brief and fast supply.

It has now been an all too acquainted script for KKR skipper whose discomfort whereas dealing with fast bouncers is well-documented and nationwide coach Rahul Dravid would solely be nervous with this obtrusive technical deficiency.

Aaron Finch too perished as his miscued pull was poached by de Kock as KKR slipped to 23 for 3 within the first six overs.

Nitish Rana was then cleaned up by Avesh Khan with a yorker as KKR seemed down the barrels.

Russell then used his brute drive to hit Holder all throughout the park. One was whacked at midwicket for a most, the second was slapped to deep, whereas a flat-batted pull earned him one other six and the final one was a 4 over quick third.

After amassing 25 off the Holder over, Russell produced one other most off Ravi Bishnoi as KKR reached 64 for 4 in 10 overs.

He and Sunil Narine (22 off 12) produced a small partnership however as soon as Russell was out to Avesh Khan within the thirteenth over, it grew to become a downward slide for KKR as they folded in 14.3 overs.

Avesh and Holder returned with three wickets every.

Earlier, De Kock, who was concerned in a horrible combine up with skipper KL Rahul, who bought a ‘Diamond Duck’ (out for 0 with out dealing with a ball), redeemed himself with an innings studded with 4 boundaries and three maximums.

He added 71 with Deepak Hooda (41 off 27 balls) to provide LSG an excellent begin after being invited to bat.

Hooda made up for the lack of Rahul’s along with his again to-back boundaries over further cowl off Shivam Mavi (1/50 in 4 overs), whereas De Kock too joined in with a particular remedy to Tim Southee, clobbering him for 2 fours and a six within the third over.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy and pacer Harshit Rana have been subsequent in line as De Kock smashed the previous for a 4 earlier than lunching into the latter for a 4 and two sixes to take LSG to their finest rating within the powerplays this season, a 66 for one.

De Kock, nonetheless, could not keep for much longer as he was holed out in deep solely two balls after finishing his fifty.

Hooda, who hit 4 boundariers and two sixes in his entertaining 27-ball knock tat took LSG previous 100-run mark earlier than falling to a Andre Russell supply along with his miscued pull ending in secure arms of skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Krunal Pandya then tried to maintain the run-rate excessive and slammed two fours earlier than ending by the hands of Aaron Finch at deep level.

The choice to advertise Ayush Badoni (15 not out off 18) did not bear end result because the younger Delhi batter was beneath pressue after a quiet over and could not discover his rhythm with runs drying up between twelfth to sixteenth over.

However, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14 balls) modified issues when he clobbered Mavi for 3 successive sixes earlier than holing out. However, new man Jason Holder (13 off 4 balls) slammed the following two balls for 2 extra maximums because the nineteenth over yielded 30 runs for LSG.

In the bowling entrance, KKR missed the expertise of Umesh Yadav, who missed out resulting from a muscle pull, with Hooda and de Kock going hammer and tongs early on.

However, Andrew Russell (2/22) was rewarded for bowling again of size , whereas Sunil Narine (20/1) and Tim Southee (1/28) additionally saved issues tight however the remainder of bowlers bled lots of their stipulated overs.