IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: KL Rahul hits second ton to guide LSG to 36-run win over MI | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: KL Rahul as soon as once more proved to be Mumbai Indians ‘ nemesis as his magnificent second hundred arrange a snug 36-run win for Lucknow Super Giants ‘ and in flip knocked the five-time champions out of this version of IPL Rahul continued his fairytale run in opposition to MI, slamming an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the assistance of 12 fours and 4 maximums as LSG posted 168 for six after being invited to bat on the Wankhade stadium.

In reply, Rohit Sharma seemed good throughout his 31-ball 39 however MI suffered a collapse as soon as once more to stoop to 67 for 4.

Tilak Varma hit a gritty 27-ball 38 to offer MI some hope earlier than Lucknow restricted them to 132 for 8 for his or her fifth win in 8 matches to seize the fourth place within the general factors standing.

For MI, it was one other collective failure as they slumped to their eighth successive loss on the trot, the one group within the historical past of the event to realize the doubtful document as they continue to be on the backside.

For LSG, all of the bowlers chipped in with Krunal Pandya taking 3 for 19 and Dushmantha Chameera conceded solely 14 runs in 4 overs.

Rahul, who had scored a century in opposition to MI a couple of days again, seemed in imperious kind however he did not get sufficient assist from the opposite batters.

Manish Pandey had a 58-run stand with Rahul however he lacked intent throughout his run-a-ball 22, whereas Marcus Stoinis (0), Krunal Pandya (1) and Deepak Hooda (10) paraded again to the hut in fast succession.

Later, Rahul added one other 47 off 25 balls with younger Ayush Badoni (14) to take LSG to a aggressive rating.

For MI, Australian Daniel Sams had a forgettable night as he conceded 40 runs in his 4 overs.

Kieron Pollard pulled issues again a bit as he snapped two wickets in two overs, whereas Riley Meredith accounted for 2 however conceded 40, with Jasprit Bumrah as soon as once more displaying his brilliance as an all-format nice.

Chasing 169, Ishan Kishan seemed low in confidence however with Rohit in full movement, MI reached 43 for no loss within the first six overs.

The MI skipper smashed 5 boundaries and a six through the powerplay to boost hopes of a profitable chase.

Ravi Bishnoi, nonetheless, put Kishan out of his distress within the eighth over, whereas Mohsin Khan, who changed an injured Avesh Khan within the XI, obtained rid off Dewald Brevis (3) for his maiden IPL wicket.

Rohit then ended up enjoying throughout the road as Krunal foxed his former MI skipper, leaving Mumbai at 58 for 3.

Suryakumar Yadav (7) then walked again after enjoying an aweful shot handy Ayush Badoni his first IPL wicket.

Tilak smashed two fours and as many sixes however as soon as he was despatched again by Jason Holder it was throughout for MI.

Earlier, the MI bowlers had been on the cash at the beginning with Bumrah dealing the primary blow, eradicating Quinton de Kock (10) with Rohit Sharma taking a low dipping catch.

MI used 4 bowlers within the powerplay with LSG managing solely 32 for one within the first six overs.

Rahul and Pandey struggled to up the ante as strain was maintained from each ends.

Rahul then sprung into motion with a most over deep mid-wicket off Unadkat, whereas Pandey deposited Meredith into the sightscreen.

THe LSG skipper then pulled one throughout the deep mid-wicket, earlier than reducing the subsequent ball over level for successive boundaries because the Lucknow group racked up 17 runs to achieve 72 for one on the half manner stage.

Bumrah was introduced again into the assault however Rahul ship him throughout deep sq. leg after which picked up a single to finish one other fifty.

Pandey’s (22) battle ended with a top-edge off a brief ball from Pollard to Meredith.

Rahul clobbered Sams over long-on to go away the bowler shaken, who ended up bowling three successive broad balls.

The subsequent legit supply was despatched over deep backward level by Rahul however the bowler considerably redeemed himself within the fifth ball with Marcus Stoinis holing out to Tilak varma at deep mid-wicket.

After Pollard and Meredith eliminated Pandya and Hooda rapidly, Ayush Badoni joined Rahul, who continued to get the boundaries for LSG.

Rahul slammed Bumrah for a few fours, earlier than smashing Unadkat for 3 extra within the subsequent over.

He reached three figures with a six off Meredith.