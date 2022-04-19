IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Faf du Plessis hits 96 as Bangalore beat Lucknow by 18 runs | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 31.@RCBTweets win by 18 runs in opposition to #LSG.Scorecard – https://t.co/9Dwu1D2Lxc #LSGvRCB… https://t.co/hetoK0VZ1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1650391773000

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis led from the entrance with a glowing 96 to arrange an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants within the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.The South African helped Bangalore combat again along with his 64-ball knock after they misplaced two wickets, together with Virat Kohli for a golden duck, within the opening over in Mumbai.RCB posted 181 for six, a complete their bowlers — led by Australia quick bowler Josh Hazlewood — defended by proscribing Lucknow to 163-8.Bangalore, who’re trying to find their maiden IPL title, moved to second within the desk behind leaders Gujarat Titans. Lucknow slipped to fourth.Hazlewood returned figures of 4-25, together with the important thing wickets of opener Quinton de Kock for 3 and Marcus Stoinis, who made a 15-ball 24 earlier than being bowled by his worldwide teammate within the penultimate over.

Du Plessis placed on a 70-run fifth-wicket stand with Shahbaz Ahmed, who made 26, after which a brisk 49 with the in-form Dinesh Karthik.

The former South Africa skipper recorded his joint-highest rating within the IPL however missed out on 100 after holing out off Jason Holder within the remaining over of the innings.

Australian big-hitter Glenn Maxwell contributed an 11-ball 23.

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow, who’re one in all two new franchises together with Gujarat, misplaced common wickets of their chase, with Hazlewood hanging twice in his first two overs.

Rahul made 30 and Krunal Pandya hit 42 off 28 balls however it was Stoinis’ late blitz that raised Lucknow’s hopes.

Wednesday’s match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium from Pune due a Covid outbreak within the Delhi crew.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh was admitted to hospital after testing constructive for Covid-19 on Monday. Delhi have 5 constructive Covid circumstances together with 4 help workers members.