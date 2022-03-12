IPL 2022: Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) Schedule, Full-Time Table, Timings, Dates, Venues details, and PDF Download

The brand-new Lucknow Supergiants are all set to start out their IPL journey towards one other new franchise, Gujarat Titans, on the March 28 on the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The LSG administration has been rated very extremely and their choices in the course of the IPL 2022 mega public sale have been spot on. They have virtually lined all areas and their greatest energy goes to be their all-rounders. The Lucknow Supergiants have world-class all-rounders of their squad who’re set to take the match on fireplace.

They have named the flamboyant and without end charming KL Rahul as their skipper. Lucknow retained Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi alongside KL Rahul simply earlier than the mega public sale. The gamers bought by LSG on the public sale have been Quinton de Knock (INR 6.25 crores), Manish Pandey (INR 4.6 crores), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crores), Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 crores), Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 crores), Mark Wood (INR 7.50 crores), Avesh Khan (INR 7.50 crores), Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 lakhs), Okay Gowtham (INR 90 lakhs), Dushmantha Chameera (INR 2 crores), Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakhs), Mohsin Khan (INR 20 lakhs), Ayush Badoni (INR 20 lakhs), Kyle Mayers (INR 50 lakhs), Karan Sharma (INR 20 lakhs), Evin Lewis (INR 2 crores), Mayank Yadav (INR 20 lakhs), and B Sai Sudharsan (INR 20 lakhs).

Lucknow Supergiants anticipated to set the competitors on fireplace

After the primary sport towards the Gujarat Titans, LSG will tackle the Chennai Super Kings on March 31 on the Brabourne Stadium. On the fourth of April, they’ll get the SRH problem on the DY Patil Stadium. They will proceed to play on the DY Patil Stadium when they’ll lock horns towards the Delhi Capitals on seventh April. They will then face the Rajasthan Royals on tenth April on the Wankhede Stadium. One of the largest challenges for the Lucknow franchise can be when they’ll play towards the Mumbai Indians on the Brabourne Stadium, it will likely be their first afternoon sport as properly. KL Rahul will play towards his metropolis franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the nineteenth of April on the DY Patil Stadium.

They will play their second sport towards the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on the twenty fourth of April. The skipper KL Rahul will tackle his earlier franchise Punjab Kings of their first sport outdoors Mumbai on the MCA Stadium Pune on twenty ninth April. They will tackle DC for the second time on May 1 on the Wankhede Stadium. After that, they’ll play two back-to-back video games in Pune towards KKR and GT on the seventh and tenth of May respectively. They will come again to the Brabourne Stadium for enjoying a sport towards the Rajasthan Royals on May fifteenth. The Lucknow Supergiants will play their final league sport on May 18 towards KKR on the DY Patil Stadium.

Here’s a have a look at Lucknow Supergiants’ full schedule in IPL 2022: