IPL 2022: Marsh, Seifert join DC training session after recovering from COVID-19 | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: In excellent news for Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert have returned to coaching after recovering from COVID-19, the IPL franchise stated on Wednesday.
The two cricketers, who had contracted COVID-19 final week, have joined the coaching after finishing the obligatory quarantine.
Marsh and Seifert have been seen coaching with their Delhi Capitals team-mates on the eve of their match in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders on the Wankhede Stadium.
Delhi Capitals took to social media to share pictures of the 2 cricketers from the coaching session.
“We are feeling Good. Great to have you back at the training, boys,” DC stated in a social media publish.

Australian all-rounder Marsh needed to be hospitalised final Monday after returning optimistic for the virus, days after the preliminary COVID-19 scare of their camp.
Seifert examined optimistic two days after Marsh’s optimistic report. Both the gamers have been remoted.





