IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal appointed as Punjab Kings captain

Mayank Agarwal has been named because the captain of Punjab Kings forward of the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League, which is about to kickstart on March 26. The franchise made the official announcement by means of their social media handles on February 28.

Agarwal, who has been part of the management group earlier whereas serving because the deputy to KL Rahul, was the frontrunner for the role after Rahul was not retained by the franchise earlier than the mega public sale, leaving the captain’s spot vacant.

Meanwhile, Agarwal was one of many two retained gamers alongside younger pacer Arshdeep Singh earlier than the 2022 mega public sale, the place the Kings entered with the heaviest purse and shopped properly, buying the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Odean Amith, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Chahar amongst others.

Agarwal, who has been part of the league since 2011 and has represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Rising Pune Supergiants, has been with the Punjab-based franchise since 2018. In his 100-match IPL profession, he has amassed 2135 runs at 23.46, placing over 135.

I take over this accountability with utmost sincerity: Mayank Agarwal

After being handed over the accountability, Agarwal admitted that he was “delighted” and can take the chance with “utmost sincerity”.

“I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season,” he was quoted by Punjab Kings’ official web site.

“We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it. We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team, we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it,” he added.