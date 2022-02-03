IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal plans to ‘sit back and relax’ during mega auction

Punjab Kings opening batter Mayank Agarwal has mentioned that he’ll sit again and be extra relaxed than others in the course of the IPL 2022 mega auctions. The bidding occasion will happen on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. A complete of 590 gamers have been shortlisted to go beneath the hammer. Agarwal was retained by the franchise for 12 crore and the staff is trying to get a brand new captain as KL Rahul has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants.

The staff can even be in search of a gap companion for the Karnataka participant as effectively. Rahul and Agarwal shaped a formidable opening within the final two seasons. Further, they are going to be in search of gamers who can present stability within the middle-order, which was a weak point within the final two seasons. The Mohali-based staff would even be in search of the substitute of Ravi Bishnoi, who was signed by Lucknow.

I’m actually excited for the public sale: Mayank Agarwal

Meanwhile, the India Test opener, in a dialog with Boria Majumdar on his present ‘Auction Reels’, has mentioned that he’s excited for the mega public sale. He’s additionally eager to see the sort of gamers the staff will have the ability to purchase.

“Well, honestly, I think this auction I am going to just sit back and say, ‘oh yes’. I am going to be a lot more relaxed than probably a few other people but, you know, I am really excited for the auction – for the kind of players that we’ll be able to buy and the strategies, the thought processes that we’ve had as Punjab Kings before the auction [and] … say we’ve decided the kind of cricket we want to play [I’ll see] have we actually been able to get the kind of players that we, as a team, have been looking for,” mentioned Agarwal.

“So it is exciting on that front but I can definitely say that, on a personal front, it’s going to be a lot calmer compared to any of the auctions before,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI collection in opposition to West Indies, getting underway on February 6. The 30-year-old was included after three gamers – Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer examined optimistic for COVID19