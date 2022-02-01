IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Cheteshwar Pujara, S Sreesanth Among 590 Cricketers To Go Under Hammer | Cricket News

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and former pacer S Sreesanth are among the many 590 cricketers who’re set to go underneath the hammer through the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega public sale which can happen in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Pujara and Sreesanth have registered for the IPL gamers public sale at a base worth of INR 50 lakh. The IPL 2022 Player Auction listing was revealed on Tuesday with a complete of 590 cricketers set to go underneath the hammer through the two-day mega public sale.

“Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations,” acknowledged an official launch.

A fierce battle to amass the providers of a few of the most interesting Indian cricketing expertise is on the playing cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and many others. go underneath the hammer.

David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Shami are a part of the marquee set and these all have set their base worth as INR 2 crore.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad will even be bidding to have a few of the greatest cricketing names – Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, and many others. – of their squad.

England pacer Jofra Archer has additionally entered the public sale and he has listed his base worth as INR 2 crore.

INR 2 crore is the very best reserve worth and as many as 48 gamers have chosen to put themselves on this bracket.

There are 20 gamers on the public sale listing with a reserve worth of INR 1.5 crore whereas 34 gamers are on the listing of cricketers with a reserve worth of INR 1 crore.