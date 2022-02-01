IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Country-wise breakdown of players taking part in bidding event





The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will likely be a grand affair and followers can’t preserve calm. On Tuesday (February 1), BCCI introduced the listing of gamers going beneath the hammer within the participant’s public sale, which is scheduled to happen in February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. As many as 590 gamers have made it to the listing and they’d be eyeing to fetch substantial bids from the franchises.

Among the 590 gamers who’ve registered for the public sale, 228 are capped gamers, 355 are uncapped gamers and seven belong to Associate Nations. INR 2 crore is the best reserve value and a complete of 48 gamers have chosen to place themselves in that class. While 20 gamers have a reserve value of INR 1.5 crore, bids of 34 gamers will begin at INR 1 crore.

It should be famous that IPL 2022 will likely be a 10-team affair with two new sides – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – coming within the image. The eight present groups have been requested to retain a most of 4 gamers forward of the mega public sale. While some sides tried retaining their core, others didn’t use all their playing cards – searching for a revamp.

As far as the 2 new sides are involved, they picked three gamers apiece from the listing of the non-retained gamers. The remaining names will participate within the public sale and therefore, the franchises have loads to brainstorm. Speaking of the breakdown, a complete of 370 Indian gamers and 220 abroad gamers will likely be up for grabs in what guarantees to be an thrilling bidding occasion.

Players from as many as 14 international locations will land within the public sale pool and it will be fascinating to see what the franchise homeowners have for them. Speaking of the purse, all ten groups have been allotted with a handbag of INR 90 crore. However, groups have been let with completely different purse quantities after retaining gamers. Hence, it can require immense calculation and planning to kind a formidable squad with the out there quantity.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the country-wise breakdown of gamers participating in IPL 2022 mega public sale:

Country Auction List India 370 Afghanistan 17 Australia 47 Bangladesh 5 England 24 Ireland 5 New Zealand 24 South Africa 33 Sri Lanka 23 West Indies 34 Zimbabwe 1 Namibia 3 Nepal 1 Scotland 2 USA 1 List of abroad gamers from every nation: Australia: Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Daniel Sams, Ben McDermott, Joshua Philippe, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Andrew Tye, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Usman Khawaja, Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson, Hayden Kerr, Tanveer Sangha, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Wesley Agar, Billy Stanlake, Alex Ross, James Faulkner, D’Arcy Short, Jack Wildermuth, Joel Paris, Jake Weatherald, Matt Kelly, Hilton Cartwright, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Rogers, Liam Guthrie, Liam Hatcher, Jason Sangha, Matthew Short, Aidan Cahill Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Naveen Ul Haq, Izharulhaq Naveed, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shafiqullah Ghafari Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales, Jofra Archer, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Laurie Evans, Benny Howell, Jacob Lintott, David Willey, Craig Overton, Samit Patel Ireland: Paul Stirling, Josh Little, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany New Zealand: Scott Kuggeleijn, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Philips, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Todd Astle, Martin Guptill South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Rilee Rossouw, Marchant de Lange, Zubayr Hamza, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Daryn Dupavillon, Donavon Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Khwezi Gumede, Duan Jansen, Beyer Swanepoel, Johan Van Dyk Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Kevin Koththigoda, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Thushara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dunith Wellalage West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kennar Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shamrah Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Fidel Edwards, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Ryan John, Mark Deyal Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani Namibia: Ruben Trumpelmann, J Smit, David Weise Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane Scotland: Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif USA: Ali Khan









