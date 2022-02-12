IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Splash The Cash To Bring Back Ishan Kishan | Cricket News

India batter Ishan Kishan on Saturday was purchased for a whopping INR 15.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Day 1 of the continuing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru. After being purchased by the five-time champions, Kishan grew to become the costliest purchase of the continuing IPL public sale. Last yr, Ishan Kishan was launched by the Mumbai Indians forward of the continuing IPL public sale. Ishan Kishan, who made his IPL debut in 2016 with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, was purchased by the Mumbai Indians forward of IPL 2018 season.

He performed an vital half in Mumbai’s back-to-back title-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020. He was the top-scorer of the group within the 2020 season, amassing 516 runs from 14 matches.

Kishan overtook Shreyas Iyer to develop into the costliest purchase of the IPL 2022 public sale up to now. Shreyas was earlier purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a hefty sum of INR 12.25 crore.

Ishan Kishan was additionally MI’s first purchase of the continuing occasion.

For MI, Ishan scored 1,133 runs in 45 matches throughout 4 seasons.

Ahead of the public sale, MI had retained 4 gamers.

They had held on to Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), skilled batter Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore).

MI entered the public sale with an total purse of INR 48 crore.

A complete of 600 gamers had registered for the IPL public sale. The ongoing IPL public sale is a two-day occasion, which is able to conclude on Sunday, February 13.